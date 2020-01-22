Watch: Patrick Stewart Makes ‘Star Trek’ Alum Whoopi Goldberg a Huge ‘Picard’ Offer

Star Trek fans, prepare to have your hearts warmed up considerably once you read this latest Star Trek: Picard news. On Wednesday, Picard series lead Patrick Stewart extended an incredible invitation to his former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Whoopi Goldberg while on The View. It was such a precious moment between two co-stars and such a perfect offer that it will officially increase every Star Trek fan’s excitement about the Picard premiere.

Stewart was promoting Picard on The View just one day before the show premieres on CBS All Access. During his conversation with the co-hosts of The View, the Picard star had an important announcement to make.

“I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart began before turning to his TNG cast mate and saying, “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

Goldberg looked absolutely stunned and delighted at Stewart’s offer. She embraced the actor and responded to his offer, remarking, “I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time ever.” For now, it seems like the View co-host has accepted the offer to appear on Picard Season 2 since she seemingly accepted the invitation.

Goldberg originated the role of Guinan on TNG. The character was a centuries-old member of El-Aurian alien race as well as a bartender at the watering hole Ten Forward and trusted confidant of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Goldberg first appeared on TNG‘s Season 2 premiere episode in 1988 and continued to appear on the Star Trek franchise through Season 6 in 1993.

Of course, it remains to been seen if Goldberg will actually appear on Picard in the near future or even what the show would have planned for her if she did reprise her role as Guinan. So, for now, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that these stars will remain aligned as Kurtzman and Co. over at Picard find a way to make this invitation a reality.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, January 23. For more, check out our rundown on the actual Picard premiere time.