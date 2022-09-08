The long-awaited third season of Star Trek: Picard has finally set a release date on Paramount+. Fans of the series can "make it so" when Season 3 hits the streamer on February 16, 2023, with the final ten episodes airing weekly on Thursdays. Picard follows Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Though Season 3 is expected to see the return of the full TNG cast for the first time since Nemesis, several TNG alumni have already appeared in the first two seasons.

The first season centered around Picard getting back in the action after years away and failed negotiations with the Romulans. He returned to the stars in order to protect a young synthetic life form named Soji (Isa Briones) and helped save the galaxy in the process. Season 1 also saw the return of TNG's beloved AI Data (Brent Spiner), longing to have a mortal consciousness, as well as Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), now a pair of retired parents. In Season 2, Picard was also greeted by some friendly and fiendish faces, as fate brought him back to Whoopi Goldberg's ethereal Guinan, and the original trickster himself, Q (John De Lancie). The second season turned the series into a bit of an anthology as Picard, his new friends, and a rogue borg queen, were thrown back in time at the hands of Q.

Season 3 is set to complete a trilogy of sorts with a completely new villain and a haunting message from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) calling out to Picard from beyond the stars. The new mystery naturally requires the help of some old friends as Picard must call upon Riker and Troi once more, along with Worf (Michael Dorn), and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton). Spiner is also expected to return for the final season, though he'll be returning as a new character. Recently, actress Denise Crosby also teased that we may see the long-dead Tasha Yar again, though she's keeping the details a secret for now.

RELATED: 'Picard' Season 3: Everything We Learned From the 'Star Trek' Panel

Season 3 of Picard will also see the return of series regulars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi. Though new cast members Briones, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora won't be returning for the final season, showrunner Terry Matalas has promised fans a thrilling final adventure for Picard and company. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin.

Star Trek: Picard returns for its third and final season on February 16, 2023. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Paramount+, and you can check out the new teaser trailer down below.