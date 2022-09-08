Happy Star Trek Day, indeed! The long-awaited trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is finally here and we are ready to boldly go on one last adventure with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Season 3 of the revival series sees the return of The Next Generation cast members Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner. Alongside the much anticipated TNG reunion, Picard regulars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also return for the show's third and final season.

We got our first look at Picard Season 3 during San Diego Comic-Con, with a new teaser featuring the returning cast sporting their new looks and teasing lines from the upcoming episodes. Spiner, however, was absent from the initial teaser and remains absent from this one. With most of the cast reprising their roles from TNG, Spiner is set to play a new character given that Data's story ended in Picard Season 1. The new trailer, released today, features a fresh look at the rest of the returning cast. The trailer opens with a chilling message from Beverly Crusher (McFadden) calling out to Picard for help from across the galaxy as her ship is boarded by a mysterious new threat. From there, Picard calls upon Will Riker (Frakes) to help him assemble the whole gang to go after Beverly. The trailer also reveals a new look at Seven of Nine (Ryan) as commander of the USS Titan — the ship that Riker captained after leaving the Enterprise, yes, there are tears in my eyes.

Picard serves as an anthology series of sorts with each season telling a contained story. Season 1 caught up with Picard 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis and saw the retired Starfleet admiral literally bet his life on protecting a synthetic lifeform named Soji. The first season also saw the return of Spiner's Data as the beloved AI's consciousness sought out a mortal existence. Meanwhile, Season 2 flung Picard and his new friends back in time to 2024 as the omnipotent trickster Q (John De Lancie) returned to teach Picard one final lesson. Season 3 is set to reunite the crew of the Enterprise-D for the first time in 20 years, as they band together for one last mission: the search for Beverly Crusher.

Appearing at SDCC, McFadden teased a thrilling storyline for fan-favorite Beverly Crusher, saying, "I think it's the best stuff my character's ever had on a Star Trek show." McFadden also hinted at the unresolved romantic tension still hanging in the air between Picard and Crusher saying, "there's a lot of unexpected things that happen, there's a lot of unresolved issues between Picard and Crusher." By the looks of this teaser, those issues are finally (hopefully) going to be addressed.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoskim, and Dylan Massin all serve as executive producers for Season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Picard are available to stream now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is set to hit Paramount+ on February 16, 2023. Check out the new trailer for the final season down below: