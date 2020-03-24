Stream All of ‘Picard’ as CBS All Access Is Now Free for a Month

Have you been meaning to try acclaimed CBS All Access reboots like Star Trek: Picard or The Twilight Zone? Or new shows like Tell Me a Story and Why Women Kill? Good news for you would-be streaming service watchers: You can watch Picard and all the rest for a free for a month. That’s right: CBS All Access is offering their services for a free monthly trial. And all you gotta do is follow Sir Patrick Stewart‘s simple instructions:

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

In anticipation of the season 1 finale of Picard, you can simply log into the website (or follow his handy bit.ly link) and use the promo code GIFT to catch up with all of Picard in time for the finale, for the nifty price of zero dollars and zero cents. And if you’re looking for more content on the platform, beyond the previous shows we’ve mentioned, CBS All Access also features library content of CBS-owned hits like all previous Star Trek series, Cheers, MacGyver, Twin Peaks and CSI: Miami. CBS All Access is joining a litany of streaming services offering free access in the time of social distancing, and I for one am grateful for the opportunity to keep living long and prospering.

