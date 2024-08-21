The Big Picture Netflix is adapting Oscar Wilde's iconic gothic novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, into a television series with a modern twist.

The script for the series will be written by Katie Rose Rogers and Robbie Rogers, with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery as producers.

The novel has been adapted on screen and stage before, with notable versions directed by Albert Lewin in 1945 and Oliver Parker in 2009.

Movies and television have, across the decades, been littered with the adaptations of great written works into live-action. Perhaps one of the greatest of such ventures was the early 2000s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings into an iconic trilogy by Peter Jackson. Some of the more recent ventures of a similar sort are Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels into a thrilling series and STARZ's impressive venture to bring to life Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novels. So there is a precedent, and some successful ones at that, which has possibly encouraged streaming giant, Netflix to try its hand at yet another novel to television adaptation. Per reports on Tuesday, Netflix has opted to adapt Oscar Wilde's iconic gothic fiction novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, into a television series. The upcoming series will be a production by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The novel length version of Wilde's novel was first published in 1890, and it told about the destructive effects of unhealthy attachments to vanity. It also greatly exposes the immorality of self-absorption. The Picture of Dorian Gray follows Dorian Gray, a young man who is immensely superficial and seeks to maintain his youth and beauty whatever the cost. The subject of a painting by his friend, Basil Hallward, Dorian is obsessed with the notion of being young and attractive and makes a Faustian bargain in that regard. The portrait would grow old and wrinkled while he, Dorian, would remain young and handsome. This bargain will see him drawn ever so steadily towards evil until it consumes him, wholly.

Netflix's adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray is not the first time the iconic novel has been the subject of an adaptation. Over the decades since it was first published, The Picture of Dorian Gray has been adapted on screen and on stage. Produced in 1945 by MGM, was a horror drama of the same name directed by Albert Lewin and starring George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield as Dorian, and Donna Reed. In 2009, Kingsman actor Colin Firth was part of an ensemble cast that included Ben Chaplin, Rebecca Hall, and Ben Barnes as Dorian Gray, for director Oliver Parker's take on the iconic novel. Wilde's novel has also been subject to stage plays, with Succession's Sarah Snook hailed for offering a dazzling performance.

Who Is Working On 'The Picture of Dorian Gray?'

When Netflix's version of Wilde's novel finally makes it to streaming, it will offer a modern twist to an age-old tale. The script for the upcoming series will be written by Supergirl alum Katie Rose Rogers and All American's Robbie Rogers. The sibling duo had previously both worked together on Fellow Travelers. Serving as producers for the new series will be Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman. Berlanti and Warner Bros. Discovery inked a new exclusive multi-year deal last year. Rina Mimoun will serve as showrunner and Lee Toland Krieger will serve as pilot episode director.

The Picture of Dorian Gray does not have a release date yet.

