Love is in the air for Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, though her latest romance has nothing to do with Jonathan Bailey. She's set to star in the upcoming Prime Video rom-com Picture This as a struggling photographer named Pia who is predicted to find true love and the career success she so desires after five dates. The official trailer shows, however, that it's a lot easier said than done as her family tries to play matchmaker with lackluster results. That is until her ex Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) magically reappears and completely upends the entire process and her life.

In the footage, Pia is out and about when she sees Charlie, her first love, and immediately decides it's a good time for a drink. Charlie is about the last person she wants to see as she's trying to look forward and build an independent life for herself focused on her business despite her family's pushing. As a self-described "smoking hot diva," she's also not keen to reconnect with a guy who turned out to be "just another suburban boy." Instead, with her sister's wedding coming up, her family devises a plan to help her decide her romantic future by lining up five dates for her with the winner getting to be Pia's plus one to the big get-together. Judging from the first three dates, which include a flat-earther, an allergic reaction, and a man who would stab babies to have Pia's bone structure, it will all go hilariously wrong. The disastrous outcome leaves the door open for Charlie to try and re-enter her life, even if she's still not entirely willing to let him back in.

Picture This will look to balance the hilarity that comes with increasingly desperate blind dates and genuinely heartfelt romance as Pia begins to accept the idea of one of the men she meets being in her life. The rom-com will be one of two big projects for Ashley this year, as she's also set to join Brad Pitt in Joseph Kosinski's hotly-anticipated F1 in theaters this summer. Tiffin—fresh off of Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and lined up for the director's Young Sherlock series—will bring a strong romance background to the table for the Prime Video flick. Before embodying Charlie, he took on his first leading role as Hardin Scott in the After film series opposite Josephine Langford.

Who Else Is on Board for 'Picture This'?

Joining the duo of Ashley and Tiffin is a starry, diverse ensemble including Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Phil Dunster, Adil Ray, Anoushka Chadha, and Kulvinder Ghir, among others. The Miseducation of Bindu helmer Prarthana Mohan directed Picture This from a script penned by Nikita Lalwani, who previously worked with Prime Video as a writer on The Outlaws. For inspiration for Pia's romantic journey, the pair turned to Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park's Australian feature Five Blind Dates, though they put their own diverse spin on the idea to create a film made to relate to all cultures.

Picture This premieres on Prime Video on March 6. Check out the first images from the film in the gallery above and watch the trailer in the player below.