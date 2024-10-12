Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams has built himself one of the most unique documentaries of the year with Piece by Piece. Directed by Morgan Neville, Piece by Piece tells the complete story of Pharrell Williams, starting from the influence of music on his life at a young age to becoming one of the most recognizable music producers in the world. The twist comes when Pharrell decides to tell his story using another thing he loves in his life - Legos.

Legos and the oh-so-iconic minifigures that often go along with them are quite literally the building blocks of Piece by Piece. Pharrell also isn't the only popular musician who has a presence in the film either, as several other celebrities and pop stars also get transformed into Lego figures in the new documentary. In case you're wondering which of your favorite song artists appear in Piece by Piece, read below to find out.

Pharrell Williams

Close

The main star of Piece by Piece is Pharrell Williams, who has become one of the biggest names in music for the past few decades. Ever since a young age, Pharrell has lived with synesthesia - a medical condition that causes senses such as sound and vision to have direct effects on other senses, a prime example being able to see sounds. Pharrell has stated in interviews that synesthesia has contributed greatly to his music, and is likely a key reason why he wanted his story to be told in the style of Piece by Piece. Pharrell's true rise to superstardom began when he worked on the Despicable Me films, which led to the creation of his mega-popular hit "Happy". Since then, Pharrell has been a judge and coach on The Voice and has composed for feature films such as Hidden Figures.

Morgan Neville

Close

Piece by Piece is in good hands, as it has an Oscar-winning documentarian at the helm with Morgan Neville. Neville's backup singer documentary 20 Feet from Stardom took home an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and he also directed the critically acclaimed Fred Rogers documentary, Won't You Be My Neighbor? In addition to directing Piece by Piece, Morgan Neville will also have a major voice-over role in the film.

Kendrick Lamar