The move made by LEGO into the world of cinema has so far brought with it plenty of joy. From The Lego Movie to its Batman counterpart, the timeless building blocks have provided the platform for many a memorable modern movie moment. With toys now more popular on screens than ever - here's looking at you Barbie - it seems as if the creative license taken by artists is getting wider. With that in mind, it still wasn't on many peoples' Bingo cards to see a musical biopic about the life of Pharrell Williams told in Lego form.

One of the most enticing movies on the slate for October 2024, it's difficult to look beyond Piece by Piece as one of the few must-watch projects this fall. A blend of documentary, animation, comedy, and biographic drama, there's nothing else like it in theaters at the moment. So, with all that in mind, and with momentum building like a LEGO car racing toward release, here's everything we know about Piece by Piece so far.

Officially, Piece by Piece will debut on Friday, October 11, 2024. Piece by Piece joins an exciting day for movie fans, with Terrifier 3 and the hotly-anticipated comedy Saturday Night also arriving.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Piece by Piece'?

You can catch Piece by Piece in theaters on the aforementioned release date unless you were one of the lucky few to catch it at the 51st Telluride Film Festival or September's Toronto International Film Festival. As a product of Focus Films and Universal, it's likely we will see Piece by Piece head to streaming on Peacock at some point in the future.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'Piece by Piece'?

Yes! Back in June, the official trailer for Piece by Piece was released by Focus Features and is available to watch above. An exciting display of the innovative movie in full flow, one of the biggest takeaways from this trailer is the voice work on display, with a plethora of musical icons all lending their voices to the project, including, of course, Pharrell himself, as well as Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. To hear these legends in such a unique setting makes for an unforgettable experience unlikely to be replicated soon, something touched on by Jason Gorber in his glowing review of the film for Collider:

"It’s unlikely that we’re soon to be treated to a slew of LEGO-oriented works of non-fiction, nor can too many subjects warrant this kind of blockbuster aesthetic to be applied to their own journey. This makes this film feel particularly special, akin to getting away with something quite wonderful, granting a master storyteller the means and the mode to tell with both creative and formalist freedom the story of his subject. In turn, Pharell is given another mode to reflect his aesthetic vision, incorporating not only his musical journey but his spiritual one as well. Fans of Pharell will be in for a delight, of course, but what’s most effective about the general structure of the film is how it goes well beyond a need to have a predisposed adoration for the subject. There are bigger questions at play here, and never once does it succumb to either feeling didactic or maudlin. And so, bit by bit, Neville’s take on Pharell’s story is constructed to be something quite special, a wonderful synergy between subject and form, showing a new way of using the modes of documentary, animation, storytelling and musical creation to craft something colorful, and something wonderful. It’s a film that’s serious about play, and humble about the need for joy. Piece By Piece is, quite simply, bricktacularly brilliant."