Prepare for a unique take on the biopic genre as the official trailer for Piece by Piece was released. This movie is based on American singer-songwriter, Pharrell Williams and will feature a star-studded cast filled with a variety of artists. And unlike other films, this biopic will be told using LEGO.

Upon first glance at the official trailer, you might think it's another LEGO movie production when in reality, it isn't. The film starts with Williams sharing his idea to tell his life story using the iconic toy bricks, with film director, Morgan Neville thinking whether he was joking or not. It then proceeds to recreate the "Happy" music video, then continues to share his tale, like how he was a unique kid and how he fell in love with music. And just like how in The LEGO Movie, where masterbuilders can create anything using their imaginations, Williams does the same thing, but with LEGO bricks representing his music.

Piece by Piece will not only include Williams, but will feature other artists such as Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg. The film's description reads "

Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds." The trailer also teased brand-new music by Williams that will be part of this movie, as well as songs that he's known for.

Back in 2018, it was reported by Variety that the biopic would be produced by Illumination Studios and that it would be "made from scratch." However, plans changed as it was later reported in January 2024 that Williams teamed up with The LEGO Group, and Focus Features to produce his film.

Who is Pharrell Williams?

Williams is a singer-songwriter known for his 2013 single "Happy" and was the featured artist in Daft Punk's 2013 song, "Get Lucky" and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" He started his career in 1992 but later found success in the 2010s. Outside his music career, Williams also worked on the score for all four Despicable Me films and was a coach for The Voice from 2014 to 2016. Recently, Williams released a song with Miley Cyrus called "Doctor (Work it Out)" and will be composing the score for the upcoming Mufasa movie with Hans Zimmer.

Piece by Piece will build its way to theaters on October 11, 2024. You can watch the trailer above.