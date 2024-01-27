The Big Picture Ellen Burstyn's performance in Pieces of a Woman is worthy of admiration, showcasing her abilities and capturing the complexity of grief.

Burstyn's character, Elizabeth, acts as a catalyst for conflict, impeding her daughter's grieving process and highlighting the complexities of motherhood.

Burstyn's portrayal of an older maternal figure brings dramatic authenticity to the role and delivers one of the most heart-wrenching performances of her career.

One of the many unfortunate side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry is that many of the films released during this era of theatrical shutdowns did not receive as much acclaim and attention as they deserved. While some films were pushed back entirely to avoid the stigma of a streaming-only release strategy, there were more than a few excellent smaller films that garnered little attention during this difficult period for the industry. Among these masterful films was the riveting family drama Pieces of a Woman, which hit the 2021 festival circuit and was released on Netflix the following January. While Vanessa Kirby’s performance rightfully earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, Ellen Burstyn’s heartbreaking supporting role was also worthy of admiration. While she's been praised for her groundbreaking, emotional roles in The Exorcist, Alice Doesn't Lie Here Anymore, and Requiem for a Dream, Pieces of a Woman sees Burstyn doing some of her very best work.

‘Pieces of a Woman’ Is a Gripping Examination of Grief

Pieces of a Woman follows the young Boston couple Martha (Kirby) and Sean (Shia Labeouf) as they prepare to become parents. Although the couple is insistent on having a home birth, the procedure goes disastrously awry when the newborn baby suffers from cardiac arrest. As Martha copes with her unimaginable grief, her mother Elizabeth (Burstyn) decides to take legal action against the nurse Eva Woodward (Molly Parker), whom she blames for the tragedy. Pieces of a Woman examines the different ways people respond to tragic circumstances, with Burstyn representing the rage that such a difficult situation can inspire. While Martha begins to disassociate from her life as a result of her depression, Elizabeth is adamant about finding someone to blame.

While Kirby undoubtedly gives one of her best performances, Burstyn perfectly showcases a more fiery embodiment of grief. While the physical and emotional turmoil of her child’s death causes Martha to slowly lose all sense of passion, Elizabeth’s distress only heightens as she makes all the necessary arrangements in the aftermath. The performances work beautifully together because it’s evident that Martha does not want to confront her mother; taking Eva to trial will only serve as a further reminder of what she lost, but Martha is unable to talk her mother out of doing what she feels is necessary. Burstyn perfectly captures the embittered attitude of a woman who seeks some sort of compensation on behalf of her daughter. While she perceives this to be a selfless endeavor, Elizabeth does not understand that her actions have made it even harder for her daughter to grapple with her grief.

Pieces of a Woman evokes comparisons to the great films by director John Cassavettes, as it is so grounded in realism that there is little room to insert perfunctory moments of exposition that would simply drag the story’s pacing. This made it even more important for the cast to bring depth to their performances, as the film requires them to imply a larger history to the relationships that are never explicitly spelled out for the viewer. Burstyn provides insight into Elizabeth’s relationship with Martha through the way she characterizes her grief; while at first, it makes sense that Elizabeth would be so attentive to her daughter’s needs in the aftermath of the tragedy, she becomes the dominant decision-maker in her life. This implies that Elizabeth is so concerned about protecting Martha’s innocence that she has never allotted her the agency she needs to be fully independent.

Ellen Burstyn Shows the Complexities of Motherhood

Burstyn is perhaps the most complex character in Pieces of a Woman because while Elizabeth is not the antagonist, she ends up impeding Martha’s grieving process. This can be traced back to Elizabeth’s tragic roots, as she is a Holocaust survivor who was able to go on and build a comfortable and wealthy life for herself and her family. While this aspect of the story is only briefly touched upon, it helps explain why Elizabeth is so adamant about fighting on behalf of her daughter; she has learned that no battle for justice will be easily won. She recognizes that her daughter shares the resilience that she has. However, Burstyn shows that Elizabeth’s grief has clouded her mind with rage, as she has not given herself the capacity to empathize with Eva. Director Kornél Mundruczó’s aptitude for using long takes makes these intense moments even more excruciating.

Burstyn is able to give insight into her family’s troubled interpersonal relationships through her chemistry with Sarah Snook, who co-stars as Martha’s cousin, Suzanna. Suzanna is perhaps even more aggressive than her aunt, as she relentlessly uses the legal system to mischaracterize Eva’s incompetence as negligence, making the judicial process even more emotionally grueling. The relationship between Elizabeth and Suzanna is a fascinating one; while Elizabeth understands that Suzanna’s tactics are purposefully distressing, she is willing to utilize her skills in order to get what she perceives to be “justice.” Tragically, involving Suzanna only complicates the situation once she begins having an affair with Sean.

Burstyn Makes the ‘Pieces of Woman’ Ending More Powerful

Close

Although the film itself does not offer any easy answers on responding to such a tragic scenario, Burstyn shows Elizabeth’s capacity for change once she understands the effects that her actions have had on Martha. In one of the film’s most powerful moments, Burstyn delivers a monologue about a doctor telling her own mother that she should leave her for dead when she was a weak baby, but she proved her resilience and is now asking Martha to do the same. It's one of the film's most devastating scenes as it sees both women's traumas collide. The complexity of their dynamic and the generational trauma that both bonds them and creates conflict between the mother and daughter is what makes Pieces of a Woman one of Burstyn’s best movies.

Pieces of a Woman wasn’t the first time Burstyn played a strong mother character, as she is best known for her gripping performance in The Exorcist and her Academy Award-winning performance in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Nonetheless, her powerful interpretation of an older maternal figure gives the role the dramatic authenticity that it deserves. While Burstyn's performance earned several nominations from film critic circles, it failed to receive the Academy Award recognition that Kirby's role did. Pieces of a Woman is a film about all aspects of motherhood, and Burstyn's graceful portrayal of a grieving older woman stands as one of the most heartwrenching performances of her career.

Pieces of a Woman is streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix