The Netflix trailer for 'Pieces of a Woman' teases stars Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as a couple navigating the loss of their baby.

Netflix has released the official trailer for Pieces of a Woman, the possible awards season contender starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf. Kirby recently won the Best Actress prize at the 2020 Venice Film Festival for her work in the film. The attention earned at Venice for Kirby's performance in this heartbreaking domestic drama could carry her to the Oscars stage in 2021. And, if there is any curiosity about why Kirby is already earning buzz, the trailer will help you understand right away.

The trailer for Pieces of a Woman is, to put it simply, intense. In brief flashes, we follow young couple Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf) as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. Martha's home delivery ends tragically, the loss of the couple's baby leaving a painful hole in their lives. Pieces of a Woman will focus primarily on Martha's journey as she navigates the sudden death of the child she so dearly wanted. The trailer also teases that the movie will follow the fallout through the eyes of Sean and Martha's family, led by her mother, Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn). It's an emotional rollercoaster of a trailer, to be sure, with enough brief flashes of the highs and lows experienced by these characters to leave you feeling simultaneously woozy and intrigued. It's also extremely clear why Kirby is earning the attention she's earned so far; the range of emotions she goes through here, over the span of two minutes, is simply stunning.

Image via Netflix

In addition to Kirby, LaBeouf, and Burstyn, the Pieces of a Woman cast includes Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook, and Molly Parker. Pieces of a Woman is directed by Kornél Mundruczó (White God, Jupiter's Moon) and written by Kata Wéber (White God, Jupiter's Moon). Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the upcoming feature.

Pieces of a Woman arrives in select theaters in December before launching on Netflix on January 7, 2021. Watch the official trailer for Pieces of a Woman below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in November.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Pieces of a Woman:

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (White God, winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard Award), written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Pieces of a Woman is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Mandalorian' Season 1 Recap: All 8 Episodes Explained in Less than 60 Bullet Points Want to refresh your memory of what happened in 'The Mandalorian' Season 1? Here are some very helpful bullet points for you!