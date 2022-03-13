How well do we truly know our parents? This central idea becomes the focal point in Netflix’s latest thriller series Pieces of Her. The eight-episode Toni Collette series premiered recently on the streamer and left us with a jam-packed finale that had many viewers reeling from the shock reveals in the final act. So, let's dive into how Netflix's latest twisty thriller ended.

The Story

The series follows a woman named Andy (Bella Heathcote), an aspiring graphic artist, who works a night shift job at the 911 call center in the small town her mother lives in. This is due to her mother having gotten ill previously, leading Andy to return home and look after her However, her life flips upside down when a violent encounter with a deranged stranger at the local diner sets off a series of chain events that uproot her life and decimate everything she thought she knew about her mother. Throughout the series we see Andy search for answers after a break-in at their house forces her to flee her home. This sets her on a path to understanding who her mother is and all that she hid from her, including the identity of her father.

As Andy quickly figures out, her mother, Laura (Toni Collette), is actually a wealthy woman named Jane Queller (played in flashbacks by Jessica Barden) who was forced to change her identity and hide under witness protection from her ex and Andy’s father, Nick Harp (Joe Dempsie). Despite being born to riches, Jane came from an abusive household with her father drugging and manipulating her every step of her childhood. It was also revealed that Jane's mother had tried to run with all of her kids away from her father only to wind up dead.

Nick saw Jane in a way no one else around her did, and it wasn't long before she fell in love with him and their whirlwind romance eventually led to Jane's surprise pregnancy. Nick was part of a larger cult that wanted to take down the corrupt called the Army of the Changing World. Nick and Jane's brother, Andrew (Nicholas Burton), were both out to get Jane’s father, Martin (Terry O’Quinn), for his crimes, one, in particular, was Martin Queller’s pharmaceutical company that released medications that went on to cause deaths. We know that this culminated in Martin getting shot at a conference by the wife of one of his victims early on, but we later learn that she was also involved in Nick’s cult. We also learn that her shooting Martin was not Nick’s plan and that the woman somehow got a gun and ended up firing it on stage, leading the cult to disappear in order to hide from the FBI. This caused Jane to become a person of interest for the FBI, however, Nick had other plans, abusing Jane and keeping her captive, so she would not disclose details about their operation and him to the FBI.

Her situation made Jane realize that even with the death of her father, she still hadn’t escaped the abusive men in her life. After her brother Andrew’s death, she decides that it’s time to leave, especially with a baby on the way and the knowledge that she would not allow a child to grow up in the kind of home she had. So Jane escapes and becomes a state witness, serving four years in prison, where she gives birth to Andy before assuming a new identity which she uses all throughout Andy’s life.

The Final Hour

So what happened in the final hour of the series? Well, we see an older version of Nick (Aaron Jeffery) kidnap Andy after killing Laura/Jane’s Witness Protection Handler Charlie (Gil Brimingham). This propels Laura/Jane to agree to see him with a proposal of her own. She will give him a chance to be a free man if he agrees to leave her and Andy alone. This is possible through the use of a tape in Laura/Jane's possession. The tape has a recording of an interaction between her brother, Jasper (David Wenham), and Nick, and it makes it appear that they plotted Martin Queller's assassination. This is revealed to have occurred shortly before the death of Martin and would no doubt put an end to Jasper's current candidacy as Vice President of the United States.

Assured that Nick now has something over Jasper that he can use to get a pardon after Jasper becomes VP, Laura/Jane tries to persuade him to uphold his end of the bargain. But things take a turn for the worse and during a heated discussion between Nick, Laura/Jane, and Andy, a fire starts in the house and destroys the tape. All this commotion provides Andy and Jane enough time to get out. However, Jane wants to put an end to her life of hiding and seeks Nick out to kill him, but is then persuaded by Andy to let him go and Nick is arrested.

Flash forward to the not-so-distant future, Jane has assumed her real identity and made a deal with her brother, Jasper, to hide the contents of the tape. In the finale, arguably the best episode of the season, we also learn one crucial fact, part of why Jane kept herself and her daughter away from Nick was because he knew that it was actually she who had orchestrated her father’s death. This is something we see Andy find out and unbeknownst to her, also something that Jasper who has had Andy’s phone tapped, learns about. In the end, though, we see Andy leave all that behind and connect with her mother in a way she had never been able to with the secrets keeping them apart. She doesn’t bring up her mother’s actions against her grandfather and instead, walks along the beach with her, finally at peace with all the madness behind them. Jane is also able to breathe a sigh of relief, and we even see her go to a piano store and play for the first time in years, a passion she had left behind as a piece of her old identity.

While there’s no indication of whether the series will continue beyond this initial run, should they decide to, it will most likely hinge on Jane’s deal with Jasper that we never hear about as well as Jasper’s knowledge of his sister’s hand in their father’s death. Still, there was plenty of closure to be found in the final hour of this series and if Pieces of Her doesn’t come back for a second round, we at least have all our important questions answered.

