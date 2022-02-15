In just about two weeks from now, we will embark on a dangerous journey with Bella Heathcote in order to discover what sort of dark secrets her onscreen mother Toni Collette is hiding. The duo stars in Pieces of Her, a Netflix thriller about a mother-daughter relationship that is brutally changed after both of them experience a traumatic event. Back in January, Netflix released some first-look images that showcased the possible twists and turns of the story, and now the official trailer unveils further details of the plot.

The trailer showcases the ways in which Andy (Heathcote) and Laura's (Collette) relationship starts deteriorating after the mother reacts in a whole unexpected way to a shooter invading a diner. Andy goes on to investigate her mother's past and, the more she uncovers, the more she feels like she has no idea who Laura is. The trailer also teases Laura's transformation from a loving mother into a mysterious figure whose expressions get less and less revealing as the story progresses. Is she a secret agent? Is she a criminal? We'll have to wait a couple of weeks to find out.

Pieces of Her is inspired by the best-selling novel by author Karin Slaughter. The story is adapted by showrunner and Emmy nominee Charlotte Stoudt. The screenwriter has worked on thriller stories for some years: she was a story editor and screenwriter for several episodes of Showtime’s Homeland and Netflix’s House of Cards.

All episodes of Pieces of Her are directed by Minkie Spiro, who has helmed TV episodes for the better part of the last two decades. She directed episodes of high profile series such as Downton Abbey, Skins, Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul, Barry, Dead to Me, and many others. She also produces the new series along with showrunner Stoudt.

Aside from Collette and Heathcote, the cast of Pieces of Her also features Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World), Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Aaron Jeffery (Wentworth), Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead), Gil Birmingham (Wind River), David Wenham (Top of the Lake), Nicholas Burton (Dave & Theo), and Terry O’Quinn (Lost).

Netflix premieres Pieces of Her on March 4.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling novel, in a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

