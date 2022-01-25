Netflix released the first images of Pieces of Her, an upcoming thriller series starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, Pieces of Her follows a young woman trying to uncover the truth about her mother's bloody past.

In Pieces of Her, Andy Oliver (Heathcote) ends up at the center of a mass shooting in a diner while celebrating her birthday. During this unfortunate event, Andy witnesses her mother, Laura (Collete), killing the assailant with surprising ease. That leads Andy to question the truth about her mother’s past and puts the young woman in danger as she gets in the way of some dangerous people who apparently know her mother.

The first images present Collete and Heathcote as mother and daughter, showing a lot of affection for each other. However, while it’s possible to see that the duo’s relationship is built on love, the images also tease the dangers around Heathcote’s character, as the actress is seen running on a desert road in the middle of the night while being chased by a car. The images also show some of the supporting cast of Pieces of Her, which also features Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ 'Leave the World Behind': Ethan Hawke Joins Julia Roberts in Netflix Thriller From 'Mr. Robot' Director Sam Esmail

Slaughter’s original novel was first published in 2018, to great critical acclaim. It didn’t take long for Netflix to pick up the rights to turn the book into a series, with the streaming giant announcing the adaptation in 2019. The project remained quiet for the last couple of years, but now we get to see the first images of Pieces of Her knowing that we will soon binge it on Netflix.

Pieces of Her is directed by Minkie Spiro, with Charlotte Stoudt acting as showrunner. The series executive producers include Stoudt; Janice Williams; Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories; Leslie Linka Glatter; Minkie Spiro; and original author Slaughter.

Pieces of Her is the first of two series starring Collette to be released this year, as the actress is also involved with HBO Max’s true-crime drama The Staircase. As for Heathcote, the actress’ last main role in television was in 2020’s second season of Bloom, an Australian thriller about a plant with the power to restore youth.

Pieces of Her come exclusively to Netflix on March 4. Check the new images below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

The Best Thrillers on Netflix Right Now (January 2022) For when you want Netflix to function like a roller coaster ride.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email