Days after the murder of Pier Paolo Pasolini, the radical Italian journalist Maria Antonietta Macciocchi wrote in Le Monde, "Pasolini was assassinated by society in a savage act of self-defense, a society which could not bear his defiance (of sexual, political, and artistic prohibitions), his undisguised equation of commitment and life. The hatred unleashed against him was expressed in the staging of the crime: a public execution at high noon, so that everyone might see and learn."

On November 2, 1975, the corpse of Pasolini was found on a beach near Rome, Italy. One of cinema's most provocative auteurs of the 1960s and 1970s, Pasolini made his name as a filmmaker with his controversial works that explored and criticized the state of post-war Italy through movies such as The Gospel According to St. Matthew, The Decameron, and most notably Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom. Openly gay and intensely outspoken about his Marxist principles, Pasolini was an incendiary figure of his age, and much speculation still surrounds the suspicious circumstances of his death. A hit job enacted by the Italian mafia? A love affair gone terribly wrong? To this day, the violent events of Pasolini's death are still shrouded in mystery.

Pier Paolo Pasolini Had Communist Roots and Made Radical Art

Pasolini was born in Bologna, Italy, in 1922, just seven months before Mussolini's regime overthrew the monarchy in Rome. Traditionally, Bologna was considered one of the country's Left-leaning cities, and its ideology influenced Pasolini from an early age. Pasolini's youth was also majorly shaped by the rise of Fascism and Authoritarianism across Europe during the interwar period. Shortly after joining in 1946, a twenty-something Pasolini was kicked out of the Partito Comunista Italiano (Italian Communist Party) after a controversial fling with a group of teenage boys. Pasolini saw the act as an excuse to ostracize him from the party due to his open homosexuality. This early blackballing would reflect Pasolini's ultimately complicated relationship with the PCI and the Left in Italy. After his unexpected murder, Pasolini has been almost sanctified as a martyr of the Italian Left, despite his turbulent relationship with the movement during his lifetime.

Self-described as an "Artist-Communist-Mystic-Inquisitor," Pasolini's creative ventures were focused on more than just filmmaking. He was also a poet, novelist, playwright, translator, visual artist, and actor, most of which reflected his Leftist beliefs and criticisms of modern Italian culture. Pasolini found his beginnings in cinema by working on two of Federico Fellini's movies before directing his first film Accatone in 1961, a movie that showcased Pasolini's fascination with conceptual interpretations of the Italian proletariat struggling to endure in a post-war society. Pasolini's perspective was that cinema leaned more towards poetry than prose, and the perfect example of this idea is evident in his "Trilogy of Life:" The Decameron (1971), The Canterbury Tales (1972), and The Arabian Nights (1974,) all adapted from iconic pieces of medieval literature. Transgressively sexual and narratively boundless, Pasolini's "Trilogy of Life" sumptuously captures his struggles with the conservative capitalism pervading Italy in the 1960s and 1970s through its unique transformations of familiar tales from the past.

Arguably, Pasolini's most provoking film was the last of his career, 1975's Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom. Inspired by the libertinage Marquis de Sade novel, Salò updates the debauched experiences of the book to the final years of World War II, taking place in Salò, the capital of the Nazi puppet regime in Italy. Through Salò, Pasolini brazenly attacks the rising power of Consumerism, Conservatism, and Catholicism and their damaging effects on the future of Italian society, unabashedly representing facets of state power through the four immoral libertines at the center of control in the film. While Salò is infamously challenging for some audiences, its representations of the perverse connections between violence and power entirely represent Pasolini's perspectives. Comprehensively, Pasolini was an influential and radical creator whose strong convictions permeated all of his work as an artist.

Who Is Guiseppe Pino Pelosi, the Man Accused of Murdering Pasolini?

On the morning of November 2, 1975, Pasolini was found dead on a beach in Ostia, outside of Rome. An autopsy report announced that his body had been run over by his own car multiple times and that he had been beaten with a metal rod and lit on fire. The same night, a 17-year-old sex worker named Guiseppe Pino Pelosi was arrested for speeding and driving without a license near Ostia in a car registered under Pasolini's ownership, making Pelosi a prime suspect in connection to the director's gruesome murder. After being taken into police custody for questioning, Pelosi revealed that he had met up with Pasolini at Rome's Termini Railroad Station, and the two had driven out to the beach at Ostia, where Pasolini made violent sexual advances towards Pelosi. Shortly into his incarceration, Pelosi revealed to a cellmate that he had indeed killed Pasolini in self-defense. In 1976, Pelosi was sentenced by a Juvenile court to nine years, seven months, and ten days of imprisonment. Even before Pelosi's conviction, much speculation was formed around Pasolini's brutal demise, one unlikely to have been carried out by just one person...

Who Murdered Pier Paolo Pasolini?

On May 7, 2005, Nearly three decades after Pasolini's death, Pelosi shockingly recanted his confession to the filmmaker's murder in his autobiography and on an Italian television show. Instead, he claimed that he accepted responsibility for the crime after a group of mysterious men — who Pelosi believed to be Pasolini's actual murderers — threatened the safety of Pelosi's family if he did not take the blame. Pelosi's revelatory statement initiated a reinvestigation of the crime in 2005 by Rome's police. Pelosi's surprising announcement urged Sergio Citti, one of Pasolini's closest friends and collaborators, to come forward with his perspective on the murder; in an interview with the Roman newspaper La Repubblica, Citti shared his convictions that Pasolini was killed as part of a political conspiracy cracking down on the far Left in 1970s Italy. Citti swore he had an eyewitness source that saw five men dumping Pasolini's corpse on the beach where he was found, thrusting the blame onto the young Pelosi. Questionably, the reopened inquiry into Pasolini's murder was closed again the very same day Citti died in October 2005. Nevertheless, the 2005 statements from Pelosi and Citti renewed interest in Pasolini's dark demise, with many others agreeing that political conspiracies or mafia intervention could likely be responsible for silencing the provocative filmmaker's anti-state beliefs.

For a documentary interview in the late 1960s, Pasolini said, "The mark which has dominated all my work is this longing for life, this sense of exclusion, which doesn't lessen but augments this love of life." This sentiment rings true throughout Pasolini's entire body of creative work. Through its revolutionary essence, Pasolini's artistic spirit was his way of expressing his subversive criticisms of an ever-changing, post-war society in Italy. However, while Pasolini's inflammatory ideology may have served his work as an artist, it could have also led to his untimely demise, especially living in a place and time that did not tolerate his provocations. To this day, it is still uncertain what happened to Pasolini on the night of his 1975 murder, and the true answers may never be revealed.