A former 007 has weighed in on the most talked-about rumour in the spy world, and he’s fully on board. Pierce Brosnan, who so successfully played James Bond across four films from GoldenEye in 1995 to Die Another Day in 2002, has officially given his nod of approval to Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the potential next Bond. Speaking with Yahoo Entertaininment while promoting his new Guy Ritchie-helmed Paramount+ crime series MobLand, Brosnan reflected on casting and working with Taylor-Johnson years ago and expressed his confidence in the actor’s ability to take on the iconic role.

“I think he would be very good. I cast him in one of the movies I made a long time ago called The Greatest, actually, and he played ‘The Greatest.’ This young man came on the set and took the space, filled the space with passion and energy. So yeah, I think if he wished it, wanted it and got it, he would be great.”

Taylor-Johnson has been linked with the role for what feels like years now, and has been rumored to be the front runner, so with the backing of a former Bond, the speculation sure isn't going to go away any time soon. The James Bond franchise is currently in a transitional phase following Daniel Craig’s exit after No Time to Die. Craig portrayed Bond over five films, starting with Casino Royale in 2006. Since then, speculation has been mounting about who will next don the tuxedo and order the martinis shaken, not stirred.

