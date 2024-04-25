The Big Picture Pierce Brosnan returns to the spy genre in A Spy's Guide To Survival directed by Simon Barry.

The film follows a reclusive spy forced back into action. The film will serve as Barry's directorial debut.

The film does not yet have a release date.

One former James Bond actor is set to dip his toes back into the spy genre. A new report from Deadline revealed that Pierce Brosnan is set to star in A Spy's Guide To Survival for Uri Singer's Passage Pictures. Simon Barry, who previously served as showrunner and creator for Warrior Nun and Ghost Wars, wrote the script and will make his directorial debut with the upcoming spy thriller. As a writer, Barry has spent most of his career in television for the better part of the last 20 years, with his last writing credit on a screenplay coming in The Art of War (2000), which starred Wesley Snipes and Donald Sutherland.

When asked about the story and the prospect of working with spy-genre legend Brosnan, Barry had this to say:

"As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character, and humanity."

As someone who played James Bond, arguably the most famous movie spy in the world, there is perhaps no one better for Barry to partner with in his directorial debut than Brosnan. The film will reportedly follow a reclusive spy who is forced out of retirement when his shady neighbor brings secrets to light that could hurt both of them. As if Brosnan's history with spy thrillers didn't make it clear enough, Singer said "Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together" when asked about his casting and the pairing with Barry.

What Other Projects Has Pierce Brosnan Been in Lately?

Brosnan is 70 years old, but the charismatic actor hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. Just in the last several years, he has starred in a slew of projects, such as Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge, as well as appearing in Fast Charlie with James Caan and Deadpool star Morena Baccarin. He rose to new levels of stardom playing the iconic spy in the mid-to-late '90s, and parlayed that success into roles in the 2008 hit Mamma Mia! along with the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He is currently signed on for several upcoming projects as well, including but not limited to Four Letters of Love, The Unholy Trinity, and The Thursday Murder Club.

No official release date for Brosnan and Barry's upcoming A Spy's Guide To Survival has been unveiled. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. GoldenEye and Brosnan's other Bond movies are available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

