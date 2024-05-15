The Big Picture Pierce Brosnan will star in the upcoming thriller Wolfland, directed by his son Sean Brosnan. The film is set to begin production later this year in the UK.

Wolfland follows a young teen searching for a legendary werewolf hunter to cure his cursed sister, leading them into a vicious bloodbath.

The Brosnan duo aims to redefine the werewolf sub-genre with high hopes for Wolfland, potentially expanding into a multi-project universe.

After starring in a DC movie which has since been discarded as the studio enters a new era, one former James Bond actor has been stacking up new roles recently. A new report from Variety announced that Pierce Brosnan will star in the upcoming thriller Wolfland, which will be directed by his son Sean Brosnan. Wolfland will be his second directorial outing — his first being My Father Die, an action drama which currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 47% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is expected to begin production later this year in the UK.

Wolfland tells the story of a young teenager who embarks on a journey away from his small town to search for a legendary werewolf hunter after his sister is attacked and left cursed. When the young teen finds Devlin (Brosnan), he agrees to help the kid cure his sister, and the two find themselves entangled in a vicious bloodbath. Marcus Warren and Christian Moore will serve as producers on the film, along with Imaginarium Studios (which was founded by Lord of the Rings legend Andy Serkis). Sean Brosnan expressed his interest in teaming up with his father on a project that he has high hopes for:

"I'm excited to be working with Pierce on a film that aims to redefine the werewolf sub-genre. With the amazing special effects talents at Imaginarium, we'll craft a werewolf transformation set to rival the iconic scenes from 'An American Werewolf in London.' We're thrilled about the potential impact of an expanding the 'Wolfland' universe."

With talks of expanding the upcoming film into its own multi-project universe, it's clear both Brosnans have high hopes for Wolfland as a project that will resonate well with audiences.

What Other Father-Son Duos Have Worked Together in Hollywood?

Pierce and Sean Brosnan are far from the first Hollywood father-son duo to team up together on a project. Most recently, Kurt and Wyatt Russell both starred in the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, portraying the same character in different eras. Will Smith also worked with his son Jaden in the workplace biographical drama The Pursuit of Happiness, and have since worked together on Karate Kid and After Earth. Tom Hanks has also collaborated with both of his children, Colin and Truman, at different stages of their careers, working with the former on The Great Buck Howard and the latter in the 2023 flick A Man Called Otto.

Wolfland does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out Brosnan as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, now streaming on Max.

