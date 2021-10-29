Pierce Brosnan has been tapped to play the lead role for Phillip Noyce's (Salt, Clear and Present Danger) new hitman thriller Fast Charlie according to Deadline. Brosnan is set to star as a longtime mob fixer looking for revenge after much of his crew is taken out in a botched hit.

In the film, Charlie Swift (Brosnan) is a 20-year veteran of the mob, working under his longtime friend and mob boss Stan as a hitman and earning a reputation as an efficient and highly skilled fixer. His world changes when a rival mob tries to take out the gang, only they fail to finish off Swift. With his friend and team gone, he sets out to finish off everyone responsible for the hit that left his life in shambles. The movie takes inspiration from the Victor Gischler Edgar novel Gun Monkeys which was nominated for an Edgar Award.

Brosnan has kept busy in 2021, recently appearing in the Camila Cabello-led Cinderella earlier this year and in the heist film The Misfits. He'll get his first opportunity to don the mantle of a superhero in 2022 as he joins DC's Black Adam film, something he discussed in a longer interview with Collider. He's also set to appear in Netflix's new action-comedy The Out-Laws which is expected to release sometime in late 2022.

Fast Charlie was written by Richard Wenk (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer) for Noyce to direct with Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command) acting as producers. David Fannon and Seth Needle from Screen Media and Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, and David Nagelberg of Foresight Unlimited will executive produce the film. Fast Charlie is set to begin filming in January, according to Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures.

Fannon and Damon, the president of Screen Media and chairman of Foresight Unlimited respectively, expressed their excitement at all the talent at their disposal for Fast Charlie. "Pierce Brosnan, Phillip Noyce, and Richard Wenk have delivered some of the most commercial, action-filled films of the past few decades," said Fannon, hoping the big names will draw audiences into the film's world. Meanwhile, Damon had high praise for Grodnik, saying "The first film I ever sold internationally was the first film Dan Grodnik ever produced. Now, forty years, and 50 films later, it’s great to reunite with Dan on such a fabulous project."

