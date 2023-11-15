The Big Picture In the upcoming movie Fast Charlie, Pierce Brosnan plays a hitman who must prove he took out a target with a missing head.

The trailer reveals that the title character, Fast Charlie, earned his nickname by consistently one-upping his foes.

Fast Charlie is based on a novel by Victor Gischler, and the screenplay is written by Richard Wenk, known for his work in action and thriller movies.

Since we can’t pass on an opportunity to watch our favorite action stars kicking ass, Collider can debut the exclusive trailer for Vertical's new Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!) movie Fast Charlie. In the story, Brosnan plays a hitman who is tasked with a seemingly impossible mission: He has to prove he took out a target whose head is missing. With the simultaneous theatrical and On Demand releases programmed for December 8, the movie also features Morena Baccarin (Deadpool 2), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Power Book II: Ghost), Toby Huss (Blonde), Sharon Gless (Queer as Folk) and the late James Caan (The Godfather) in his final performance.

There’s one thing we can be sure we’ll be seeing in Fast Charlie: Bullets. In the trailer alone, Brosnan’s Charlie Swift fires his gun at least a dozen times. This suggests he is a ruthless figure who shoots first and asks questions later – probably your best bet when you live in the crime world.

The way that he keeps one-upping his foes in the trailer also provides a clear picture of how the title character earned the nickname “fast Charlie.” However, while quick to draw a weapon and merciless in a gunfight, the fixer has a precision and calm that only comes with experience. This might end up adding a layer of comedy to the story since Charlie will probably find himself in a situation he can’t easily solve for the first time in many years.

'Equalizer' Film Series Writer Pens 'Fast Charlie'

Image via Vertical

Fast Charlie is based on a novel by author Victor Gischler. The screenplay is adapted by Richard Wenk, who at this point has established himself as one of the standouts when it comes to action and thriller screenplays. He penned the scripts of the three Equalizer movies, The Protégé and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Fast Charlie is directed by Phillip Noyce, who previously helmed The Giver and Salt.

The movie is also just the latest title in a slate of action-thriller and action-comedy titles that Brosnan has been putting out. The former 007 franchise star recently starred in The Misfits, and The Out-Laws, and, last year, he made his DC superhero debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam. However, since the superhero cinematic universe went through a major overhaul, we’re yet to know which superheroes will be kept in the overarching stories.

Fast Charlie premieres in theaters and On Demand on December 8.

You can watch the trailer below: