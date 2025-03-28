Move over, John Lithgow—Pierce Brosnan still has his eyes on Harry Potter’s wisest wizard. While reports suggest Lithgow is already on board to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television reboot, Brosnan isn’t ready to hang up his wand just yet. Speaking to The Telegraph to promote his role in Guy Ritchie's upcoming series, Mobland, Brosnan let slip that, never mind reprising his role as James Bond, he actually had dreams and ideas of taking up office in Hogwarts Castle.

"I've always had my eyes on Dumbledore. As my hair has gotten greyer and the maturity of life is now upon my visage and shoulders. It’s a joke with my family, the Dumbledore thing — that I’ll go into my Dumbledore years. I don’t want to go there… particularly right now, but if I was asked, I probably would say yes."

For Brosnan, the idea isn’t just amusing, it’s actually very sweet and sentimental. His late first wife, Cassandra Harris, was the niece of Richard Harris, the actor who originally portrayed Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films, so that connection makes the character hit a little closer to home. And while HBO is apparently moving forward with Lithgow in the role as part of their decade-long adaptation of the beloved novels, at least we know we've got a pretty good back-up when it comes to Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore on screen.

John Lithgow Is Excited To Be Dumbledore

Lithgow spoke to the SmartLess podcast at the start of the week, where he went into more detail about what to expect from the series, adding that he was busy reading the novels to fully bring himself up to date. Lithgow also added that he felt playing the character, who was portrayed by Harris and Michael Gambon in the franchise films, wouldn't be too challenging given his sporadic appearances in the books: “You know, Dumbledore is — he’s kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job, and, we’ll just go back and forth.” Speaking to ScreenRant a few weeks ago, Lithgow added that he was "very excited".

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

