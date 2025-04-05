Steven Soderbergh’s new spy thriller Black Bag has one of the best ensemble casts of the year, and features Pierce Brosnan in a terrific role as the corrupt spymaster Arthur Stieglitz. Although Black Bag is a grounded mystery that has more to do with marriage than it does with espionage, it is still fun to see Brosnan pop up in a spy film after his tenure as James Bond in four different installments in the series. Questions regarding the future of the Bond franchise are certainly lighting the Internet on fire right now, as it is likely that Amazon Studios will be keen to create a new iteration of the series that could become a breakthrough blockbuster hit. Although being 71 years old may prevent him from actually suiting up to play 007 again, Brosnan could return to the Bond franchise to play M, the head of MI6.

Pierce Brosnan Deserved a Better James Bond Exit