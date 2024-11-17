Pierce Brosnan's tenure as James Bond is among the most fondly remembered among fans, perhaps especially among the millennials who grew up watching the Remington Steele star bring a fresh yet evocative energy to 007 following the long-running, divisively outlandish Roger Moore era and the short-lived, gritty Timothy Dalton films.

A true golden era of Bond that was more or less matched on the video-game side of things with all-time bangers that went well beyond GoldenEye 007 with Nightfire, Agent Under Fire and more, Brosnan's run just might be the most entirely rewatchable of any Bond actor. But which of the four spy films is the most endlessly re-playable? This is the definitive ranking of every Pierce Brosnan James Bond movie by rewatchability.

4 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Everyone loves dunking on Die Another Day, and doing so is hardly entirely unfounded. After three highly financially successful Brosnan features, the EON team was feeling quite obviously some blend of nostalgic and perhaps overly confident as the Bond film franchise's 40th anniversary and 20th entry approached. Die Another Day pits Bond against Toby Stephens' megalomaniacal Gustav Graves, a nefarious sneering socialite with a space laser. Yes, it's all quite derivative.

Still, it's really important to note that despite being arguably the worst Bond movie ever, Die Another Day really isn't an actively bad film (no film in the EON series is, really). Compare this to something truly atrocious like The Marvels or The Flash and it's very easy to appreciate and praise the Eon team for decades and decades of quality control that sets the Bond films apart from virtually every long-running franchise. Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike are both among the all-time greatest Bond Girls, Brosnan is in full command of the role, and Die Another Day is campy fun so long as you're not expecting From Russia With Love... or even Octopussy.

3 'GoldenEye' (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell