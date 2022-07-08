In the wake of James Caan's passing, a multitude of his past co-stars and admirers have taken to social media to celebrate the Hollywood titan's sweeping legacy and the upstanding man that he was. One of Caan's most recent co-stars, Pierce Brosnan, posted a heartfelt tribute to the actor who was a source of inspiration for him, as well as many others, as is evident from the outpouring of love. It isn't often that a loss is so deeply felt by such an astounding number of people, but the response to this stellar talent has sent tremors through the industry and fans.

In a testament to Caan's influence and the impact he left on those around him, Brosnan posted a small collection of photos taken on the set of their most recent film together Fast Charlie, with a moving farewell note. In the film, Brosnan plays the title character of Charlie Swift who will stop at nothing to take vengeance on those that took his long-time mob boss Stan, played by Caan, from him. The caption of the post recounts the laughs the two actors shared over the bittersweet five days filming in New Orleans, and goes on to admire the dedicated work ethic Caan put toward his art in spite of his "great physical pain and discomfort." In the closing lines of his dedication, Brosnan touches on the sorrow felt in Caan's absence, but remarks on the cherished memory of having known James Caan.

You can read Brosnan's full statement below:

"On the set of the movie “Fast Charlie” with the great man himself James Cann, farewell Jimmy. We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orelans …you were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort. You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end. My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always. My heart felt condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace, forever in the light."

Spanning a 60-year career in film, Caan perfected the subtlety of his craft early on, earning him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame only 17 years after starting out. After a handful of television appearances, and an offer to star as a lead in his own TV series - to which Caan refused, responding with, "I want to be an actor, not a millionaire," - he returned to the screen in 1971's Brian's Song after reading the script. Caan's performance in the television film garnered him an Emmy nominee and relaunched his career with feature films. From his Best Supporting Actor Oscar and Golden Globe nomination as Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, to his riveting performance as Frank in Michael Mann's 1981 debut Thief. In total, Caan's effortlessly cool presence and onscreen elevation raked in his Oscar and Emmy noms and four Golden Globe nominations, and the overwhelming response to his death is proof of the lasting impact he had on countless stars.

James Caan's absence will be deeply felt by friends, family and fans alike. In Brosnan's own words, "May you Rest in Peace, forever in the light."

