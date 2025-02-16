Irish actor and producer, Pierce Brosnan, started acting at a young age, appearing on stage as a teenager and attending the Drama Centre of London for three years. In 1982, he rose to popularity starring as the titular character in the hit television series, Remington Steele, captivating the public with his contagious charisma and dashing good looks. Brosnan eventually moved into films and earned his major claim to fame when he was cast as Ian Fleming's infamous man of mystery, James Bond.

Brosnan became the fifth actor to take on the coveted role of 007 and is widely recognized for his performances in four films, including, GoldenEye and Die Another Day. While Bonds ranks as one of Brosnan's most memorable roles, the actor has also appeared in other notable films, such as Evelyn, The November Man, and The Thomas Crown Affair. Out of Brosnan's extensive list of filmography, there are some titles that feature the star's all-time best movie quotes to date.

10 "I'm giving you the opportunity to walk out with your life."

'The World Is Not Enough' (1999)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

The World Is Not Enough marked the third film starring Brosnan as the dashing James Bond who is tasked with protecting the daughter of a recently murdered billionaire. In the process, Bond slowly uncovers a plot to raise petroleum prices by causing a nuclear meltdown. In the beginning, Bond is interrogating a Swiss banker to find out the identity of the assassin of a fellow agent.

During the confrontation, the banker tries to persuade Bond to let him go, offering him the chance to walk out with a briefcase full of cash. In classic 007 fashion, Bond replies with a witty one-liner that reveals his moral compass and ability to show mercy to others who typically don't deserve it. Just because he has a license to kill, that doesn't mean he wants to use it. The quote also demonstrates Bond's integrity and honor towards his responsibilities, conveying him as a man who can't be bought off.