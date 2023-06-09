If there’s any film that explains why Steve McQueen was known as “the King of Cool,” it’s 1968’s The Thomas Crown Affair. While Bullitt, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, Papillon, and The Towering Inferno are all classics in their own right, it’s the relative simplicity of McQueen’s slick demeanor in The Thomas Crown Affair that shows what a unique icon he was, and why today’s generation of movie stars will never be able to capture his level of charisma. It’s not a complex movie, premise, or character by any stretch of the imagination: Norman Jewison’s heist film follows McQueen as the titular heist mastermind who performs the con of his career in an adventure that teams him up with Faye Dunaway’s Vicki Anderson. In fact, McQueen’s performance was so sensational that it helped save Pierce Brosnan after his tenure in the James Bond franchise started to plummet.

Related: Adam Devine & Pierce Brosnan Are on the Case in 'The Out-Laws' Images

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond Was Initially Perfect

Image by Federico Napoli

Initially, Brosnan seemed like a perfect choice to play Bond. He was charismatic, had a dominating presence, and fit the right tone for the franchise in the wake of some creative shakeups. Brosnan was able to capture Sean Connery’s unmatchable charisma and Roger Moore’s sense of humor, but did have a darker side to himself that reflected Ian Fleming’s original ideas about the character. Brosnan’s first Bond adventure in 1995’s GoldenEye came after the series was emerging from a six-year hiatus after the lackluster responses to Timothy Dalton’s final film Licence to Kill, which had pushed the series into a much darker direction. While GoldenEye balanced these tones very well and 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies deserves more credit, both The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day pushed the franchise in a campier direction. It only made sense that in this time of career crisis, Brosnan turned to the only person cooler than James Bond for inspiration: Steve McQueen.

1999 was the year that Brosnan delivered the line “Christmas only comes once a year” in reference to his romantic interest Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards) in The World Is Not Enough, which may be one of the most embarrassing moments in the entire James Bond franchise. It was also the year he did his version of being the “King of Cool.” Remaking a classic like The Thomas Crown Affair is a daunting task, but considering that the reboot came from John McTiernan (the director Die Hard, Predator, The Hunt For Red October, and Die Hard With A Vengeance among other classics), it was clear that the creative team wasn’t interested in insulting McQueen’s legacy. Brosnan had been asked before to be the next Connery, and now he had to be the next Steve McQueen. The fact that he simply “lived up to expectations” is not faint praise in the slightest.

Pierce Brosnan Puts His Own Spin on Thomas Crown

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer

Like 007, the character of Thomas Crown is one that can be easily inserted into nearly any adventure with little regard to the exact timeline. A ruthless MI6 assassin with a penchant for drinking and the suavest con artist in the world are the type of characters that can be inserted into any sort of shenanigans. In retrospect, it’s unfortunate that Brosnan wore out his welcome as Bond and didn’t get the chance to do any sequels to The Thomas Crown Affair. The heists are pretty similar in both the 1968 and 1999 versions, with Brosnan’s version of Crown teaming up with Rene Russo’s Catherine Banning after stealing Monet's painting of "San Giorgio Maggiore at Dusk" from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While the original film was victim to some of the era’s sexism, Brosnan actually got the chance to play off of Russo in a more modern way. It’s safe to say that this wasn’t an opportunity he was granted in the James Bond franchise, which invented the unfortunate and aptly-titled Bond Girl trope.

The interplay between Russo and Brosnan as Crown comically feigns his involvement in the heist actually gives him a better chance to show off his Connery-esque charisma than the actual Bond films he starred in. The humorous, snappy dialogue between the two is somehow cooler than watching Bond drive an invisible car in Die Another Day with Halle Berry’s Jinx or escape a nuclear blast in The World Is Not Enough. It also allowed him to take on a slightly more mature character without becoming a complete joke. In The Thomas Crown Affair, he got to be a character the audience was laughing with, and not laughing at.

Brosnan has shown in films like Mamma Mia and the underrated Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga that he has a comedic side, but the Bond films forced him to add more wacky physical gags that didn’t strike the right tone. Brosnan’s version of Crown was able to deliver the one-liners that Brosnan was clearly capable of, while he was sure to retain McQueen’s more subdued charisma. The result was a distinguished version of the character that felt like Brosnan was putting his own spin on it.

Pierce Brosnan Consistently Delivers, No Matter the Project

Image via Warner Bros.

When it comes to Bond’s rogue’s gallery, Brosnan had somewhat of a mixed bag to deal with. Both Tomorrow Never Dies and Die Another Day featured complex plot twists that became too confusing to provide 007 with a straightforward threat. In comparison, The Thomas Crown Affair simply lets Brosnan trade blows with the great Denis Leary, who seems to be having a blast mugging the camera as the ruthless police Detective Michael McCann. As always, Leary has the amazing ability to play a villain who is so much fun to hate that it becomes even easier to root for Brosnan.

Brosnan is often not given the credit he deserves. It’s not easy to survive two bad Bond films, an Expendables sequel, The November Man, and Black Adam with any sense of dignity, but Brosnan showed with The Thomas Crown Affair that he was capable of being this generation’s “King of Cool.” This underrated Steve McQueen remake is a classic that remains some of the best work of his career.