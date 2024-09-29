James Bond is the quintessential spy character whose clandestine efforts at saving the world have remained entrenched in pop culture for decades. Since 1962, the secret agent has appeared in over two dozen films, albeit with a rotation of different actors who each bring their distinct charisma to their portrayal of the character. From Sean Connery's smooth demeanor to Daniel Craig's striking physicality, each Bond carries a unique flair despite being part of the same legacy. But ultimately, though their morals are at times dubious, each Bond is nonetheless the hero of their story. But what if they weren't?

Years before debuting as 007 in Goldeneye, Pierce Brosnan played a role that was starkly different from James Bond — a jarring juxtaposition that makes for an exciting watch in retrospect. Instead of portraying the charming and heroic secret agent, Brosnan played a chillingly cutthroat KGB agent in The Fourth Protocol, a classic Cold War-era spy film that pits the future Bond actor in a tense conflict against an MI5 agent. And, of course, the fate of the world hung in the balance.

'The Fourth Protocol' Is a Tense Cold War Spy Movie

Based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth, The Fourth Protocol follows John Preston (Michael Caine), an endearingly defiant MI5 officer whose well-intentioned insubordination lands him a temporary demotion. Concurrently, KGB officer Major Valeri Petrofsky (Brosnan) is sent on an unsanctioned assignment to the United Kingdom. Petrofsky is tasked with framing the United States for a nuclear accident in a ploy to strain tensions between the two allies. This would be in violent violation of the Fourth Protocol, a clause in the East-West agreement meant to stop the expansion of nuclear proliferation by forbidding the assembly of nuclear bombs. Working alongside fellow KGB agent Irina Vassilievna (Joanna Cassidy), the two spies gather the necessary components for their atomic device. Preston discovers a trace of evidence about the KGB plot and begins his investigation in order to save the UK from nuclear fallout, although the lack of faith from his superior officers proves to be a challenge he has to overcome.

The Fourth Protocol is a classic Cold War-era spy movie, and though it doesn't necessarily break new ground in the genre, it's nonetheless a tense and captivating thriller. While younger audiences may be more familiar with his more soft-spoken roles, Michael Caine plays a role that's a bit more rough around the edges, and he's all the more interesting for it. Though still armed with his typical British charm, Preston is willingly insubordinate, but is ultimately someone driven by his pursuit of justice, as demonstrated by his defense of bystanders being harassed on a subway train. There's a bit of cheekiness in his performance which pairs nicely with the overarching quiet tension that permeates the movie.

Pierce Brosnan Is a Chilling and Cutthroat Villain

Joining a history of spotlight-stealing villains, Brosnan's portrayal of Major Petrofsky is the standout performance of the movie. While the Bond movies don't shy away from violence (007 is licensed to kill, after all), Brosnan demonstrates a chilling degree of brutality in this film. He's ready to kill at a moment's notice, following through on his mission with Terminator-esque precision. In one particularly chilling scene, Petrofsky is asked to betray an ally, which he executes with unnerving confidence. However, Brosnan is also able to demonstrate some of his range in this film, as Petrofsky disguises himself as an unimposing civilian for parts of the movie — a classic spy move that makes him an even more intimidating antagonist.

The Fourth Protocol is nowhere near as action-packed as other spy flicks, but that's precisely what makes the limited action so much more heart-racing. It's more grounded than the James Bond movies, focusing less on gadgets and bombastic action in favor of tense conversations and quiet investigations. The two stars of the movie are also heavily responsible for establishing the overarching tone of the film. Brosnan's steely gaze and cold persona contrasts nicely with Caine's more personable performance, making the cat-and-mouse game that occurs between the two characters a riveting experience, even though they hardly have any screentime together.

The Fourth Protocol (1987) The Fourth Protocol: British intelligence agent John Preston uncovers a Soviet plot to detonate a nuclear bomb in the United Kingdom, aimed at altering the global political landscape. As Preston races against time to prevent the plan from succeeding, he must navigate a complex web of espionage, deceit, and international intrigue. The film explores the high-stakes world of Cold War espionage and the covert operations that shape global politics. Release Date August 28, 1987 Director John Mackenzie Cast Michael Caine , Pierce Brosnan , Ned Beatty , Joanna Cassidy , Julian Glover , Michael Gough , Ray McAnally , Ian Richardson , Anton Rodgers , Caroline Blakiston , Betsy Brantley , Matt Frewer , Matthew Marsh , Ronald Pickup , Philip Jackson , Sean Chapman , Joseph Brady , Jerry Harte , Michael J. Jackson , Alan North , Aaron Swartz , Julia Verdin Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Frederick Forsyth Expand

