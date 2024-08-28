Pierce Brosnan is going on another mission not as James Bond but as a World War II veteran in the upcoming film The Last Rifleman. The British drama inspired by true events is directed by Terry Loane and has set a November release date, per Deadline. With talents across the board and an emotional story unlike any the feature is one to look out for.

The Last Rifleman follows Brosnan as World War II veteran, Artie Crawford, who is living in a care home in Northern Ireland. When he loses his wife, he decides to escape his care home on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and embarks on a journey to France to pay his final respects. The accompanying image sees Brosnan transformed into the war veteran who seems to be reminiscing about good old times. Peter Goldwyn, President of Samuel Goldwyn Films’ that is set to distribute the film, said, “We’re thrilled to bring this heartwarming and poignant story of a war veteran to audiences in the U.S. We’re confident this crowd-pleasing true story will have universal appeal across the whole country.”

Who is Behind ‘The Last Rifleman’?

Loane whose credits include features like Agatha and the Truth of Murder, Millie Inbetween among others directs from a script by Kevin Fitzpatrick who previously collaborated with him on short The Last Letter. Brosnan was last seen in Michael Cristofer’s The Great Lillian Hall alongside Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, and Lily Rabe. With a career spanning decades, the actor has a long list of credits like The Ghost Writer, Mamma Mia!, The November Man and many more. While he has done many action heavy roles including the James Bond franchise, it’ll be interesting to see him as a war veteran.

Along with Brosnan as Artie the movie also casts Clémence Poésy as Juliette Bellamy, Jürgen Prochnow as Friedrich Mueller, John Amos as Lincoln Jefferson Adams, Desmond Eastwood as Tony McCann. Further rounding off the cast are Claire Rafferty as Vicky Tedjury, Ian McElhinney as Tom Malcolmson, and Samuel Bottomley as Rory. The film is produced by Katy Jackson and John Leslie for Wee Buns, with co-producers Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright from Ripple World Pictures. The executive producers include Mark Huffam, Kevin Jackson, Nick Leese, Eloise Singer, and Tommy Curran. With talents both behind and in front of the camera, the movie will be the one to tug at audiences’ hearts.

The Last Rifleman will hit theatres on November 8. Stay Tuned to Collider for further updates.