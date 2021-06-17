The first trailer for Nicolas Cage’s Pig has been released, about a truffle hunter who searches for his lost foraging pig in Oregon, and has to reckon with his past in Portland. For a Nicolas Cage film, that actually sounds pretty normal.

Pig is the debut feature from director Michael Sarnoski, who also wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block. Also starring in Pig are Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Adam Arkin (Chicago Hope), Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett (The Rockford Files), Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, and Elijah Ungvary.

Image via Neon

RELATED: The 13 "Best" Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked by Collider's Cage Scale(TM)

In addition to Pig, Cage has already had a packed 2021. The actor debuted Prisoners of the Ghostland at Sundance, starred in the Netflix series History of Swear Words, and played The Janitor in Willy’s Wonderland. Also scheduled for release this year are The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage plays himself, and Cage is also working on a Joe Exotic series, where Cage will play the Tiger King star. Cage also recently starred in last year's Jiu Jitsu and reprised his role as Grug Crood in The Croods: A New Age.

Neon purchased the rights to distribute Pig back in 2020, and the studio has an impressive year planned. Also coming out later this year is Petite Maman from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer starring Kirsten Dunst as Princess Diana, Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria starring Tilda Swinton, and Titane from Raw director Julia Ducournau. Already this year, Neon has put out Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, In the Earth, and the documentary Gunda, which also focused on a pig.

Pig comes to theaters on July 16. Check out the trailer and poster for Pig below.

KEEP READING: How 'Willy's Wonderland' Misunderstands the Gonzo Appeal of Nicolas Cage

Share Share Tweet Email

'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' Confirms a Funimation Release Date The highest-grossing Japanese movie ever made is just days away from coming to streaming.

Read Next