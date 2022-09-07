The teenage years were a special kind of hell for many of us. If you didn’t have the right clothes or haircut, if your family didn’t drive the right car, or if you just didn’t look like everyone else, bullies would line up to break you down. Such is the case for the main character in Carlota Pereda’s gruesome coming-of-age feature, Piggy. The short film turned full-length feature has finally announced a release date, and we’re happy to share that Piggy will be making its way into theaters and on demand beginning October 14 — just in time for spooky season!

Set in the gorgeous, but unbearably hot Spanish countryside, Piggy follows the story of its main character, Sara (Laura Galán). Constantly bullied by the other girls at her school, Sara’s home life is no respite from the emotional and mental torture. Both her parents and younger brother can’t empathize or level with the teenage girl, causing Sara to live an incredibly isolating and lonely life. The young woman’s world changes forever when, on one especially hot day, she heads to the local pool to cool off, only to be ridiculed, harassed, and physically assaulted by three teenage girls. Something else is a little off as well as an unsettling stranger’s presence in the water gives Sara the creeps, while she shoulders the assault from her peers. Having enough of it all, Sara heads home, but while she’s en route, she sees her attackers kidnapped in the back of the stranger’s van. Sara is now faced with a morally challenging decision: Does she help the police and the parents in finding her bullies, or does she set out on her own journey of both vengeance and redemption?

An official selection of both the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the 2022 Fanatic Fest, Piggy has already been wowing audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt, yet brutal plotline. What started as a 2018 short film (which also nabbed award after award), has turned into a much bigger vehicle for Pereda. The director also found success in her 2016 short, Las Rubias, as well as 2020’s harrowing supernatural short, There Will Be Monsters. With a penchant for blending traumatic (unfortunately) everyday experiences with a Hollywood twist, Piggy is without a doubt going to deliver on its message.

Along with Galán, the feature also stars Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro, Camille Aguilar, Jose Pastor, Pilar Castro, Fernando Delgado-Hierro, and Claudia Salas. Pereda also penned the feature which is produced by Merry Colomer.

You can check out Pereda’s short, Cerdita, below to get an abridged version of what to expect when Piggy lands in theaters and on demand on October 14.