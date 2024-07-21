The Big Picture In Piggy, bullied Sara finds a twisted connection with a killer driven by compassion and understanding, blurring moral lines.

The film questions how far revenge can go, showcasing a killer with a "heart of gold" whose violent actions cannot be justified.

Sara's journey from victim to empowered survivor is a dark, compelling exploration of redemption and self-worth in a chilling thriller.

Being a teenager can be pretty tough. Most of us spend our formative years doing our best just to fit in. We are so desperate to find a place where we belong that it can expose us to the most sinister side of human nature. In the 2022 Spanish psychological horror thriller Piggy (Cerdita in Spanish), Sara (Laura Galan) is the subject of ruthless bullying by her peers because of her weight, which leads her to be extremely shy and anti-social. Many movies have been made about the horrors that bullied kids go through, but Piggy is unique in the way that it deals with these merciless teenagers who make Sara's life a living hell daily. Director Carlotta Pereda masterfully crafts a genre-defying film that slowly turns into the day-to-day misfortunes of a lonely Spanish girl and leads the audience down a horrifying path of abduction, torture, and twisted and bloody death.

Piggy Piggy tells the story of Sara, an overweight teenager who is bullied by her peers in a small Spanish town. When a mysterious stranger kidnaps her tormentors, Sara faces a moral dilemma that forces her to confront her own fears and insecurities​. Release Date October 7, 2022 Director Carlota Pereda Cast Claudia Salas , Carmen Machi , Laura Galán , Pilar Castro , José Pastor , Fred Tatien Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Carlota Pereda

What Is 'Piggy' About?

Sara lives with her family in a small Spanish town. Her parents are local butchers, and she helps maintain the shop, which also serves as their home. Sara longs to be a member of the "in" crowd of attractive local teens, but because of her insecurity about her physique, she shies away from socializing, opting to spend her time in the butcher shop on her phone. To make matters worse, her mother (Carmen Machi) and father (Julian Valcarcel) are emotionally abusive and have no compassion for Sara. They both have little patience for her and display no empathy for the horrible bullying she is subjected to at the hands of Maca (Claudia Salas), Roci (Camille Aguilar), and the handsome Pedro (Jose Pastor). One day, when Sara goes to the local swimming pool for a dip, the mean girls show up and steal her clothes and towel, leaving her to walk home in a revealing bikini. What she doesn't know is that a random drifter who is credited as "Desconido" or "stranger" (Richard Holmes) is watching and decides that he is going to be a white knight for Sara. When he kidnaps the three girls, it throws the mood and tone of Piggy down a decidedly dark and terrifying path.

Sara and the Killer Are Drawn Together Because They're Both Different

Close

What makes Piggy such a remarkable film is that despite the horrible things the stranger does, there is clearly still a place in his heart that feels compassion for Sara. And for Sara, that is all she has ever truly wanted from anyone. The fact that it comes from an unhinged psychopath makes it that much more compelling. The phrase "Birds of a feather flock together" is an ideal metaphor for these two misfits. At first, Sara is willing to overlook his sadistic tendencies just to be understood by another human being. And the stranger recognizes that he can get a similar sense of validation from her. Both are outcasts to some extent who are desperately seeking even the most basic form of approval. And when Sara gets that from the stranger, and he gets it from her, it empowers them both in a dark and twisted way. But there is a limit to how far Sara is willing to go, and it's clear that the stranger has no boundaries in what he will do.

Bully Revenge Is Sweet, But It Goes Way Too Far in 'Piggy'

Image via Magnet Releasing

As the stranger becomes increasingly protective of Sara, there is a strange sense that he is a serial killer with a heart of gold. Is there such a thing? Piggy will make you question whether there is or if you should even entertain such a thought. Holmes is remarkable as a twisted murderer, and his unspoken sympathy for Sara almost makes you think that what he is doing is noble in a way. But when you see the disturbing depths that he goes to in gruesomely killing Maca and torturing the other two bullies, there is no way to justify his actions. No matter how much we might like to see these cruel tormentors get what's coming to them, they are just kids. And no matter how they can demean and dehumanize Sara with their insults, they don't deserve the brutality they suffer through. And though Sara is rightfully tempted to turn a blind eye, she proves that she is better than her bullies and that her moral compass won't be compromised.

Maybe Sara and The Killer Are More Alike Than We Thought in 'Piggy'

Image Via Filmax

There is no backstory assigned to the stranger. Obviously, he has issues that, even though the audience is not privy to them, have caused him to become what he is. We know that Sara suffers from profound body insecurity and is subjected to hardcore bullying from her peers and a lack of love from her family, especially her mother. The end result is that Sara and the stranger empathize with one another, and unresolved sadness and grief cause them to lash out.

Sara shows that she is also willing to kill the people who have hurt her the most. It's strange that she is willing to inflict pain on her family members but decides that the girls who have tormented her are worthy of redemption. What scares Sara the most is that she will become as sadistic and brutal as the stranger. When she kills him, it is not because she thinks he deserves it; rather, she is making the statement that she also has redemptive core values worth fighting for. Killing the stranger is symbolic of the violence within her stopping with his death, and she now knows that what drew them together will not define how she views herself in the future. It's a profound sequence that gives her a second chance to prove her worth. She needs an atmosphere that will be supportive of her after the trauma that she has gone through at such a young age.

Piggy is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu