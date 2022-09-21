Carlota Pereda's haunting Sundance horror film Piggy has a new trailer that introduces audiences to Sara (Laura Galán) and her disturbing dilemma. During one hot summer in Spain, Sara, an outsider in her home and a constant target of bullying from three other girls in her community, sees her tormentors trapped in the van of a stranger and in desperate need of help. She's left with a morally challenging decision of speaking out about what she saw or staying silent.

The trailer sees Sara's whole situation play out. She sees no reprieve from the torment and harassment from her bullies in public and even at work in the butcher's shop and constant judgment and ridicule at home. To show the constant torture she faces, the voice of her bullies calling her "Piggy" can be heard echoing throughout the footage as she tries to get along in life. Everything takes a sharp right turn into horror when she heads to the local pool and sees a strange man in the water finishing his swim. Police begin questioning Sara about what she saw that day, and it's soon made clear as one of her tormentors, bloodied and terrified, is driven off in the stranger's van while Sara simply watches.

As the guilt builds for her, Sara's set on her own path of vengeance full of danger as more people wind up dead in the town. The investigation into the deaths and disappearances continues on with more and more suspicion thrown at her as she continues to hide information about the girls and as her family confronts the girls' parents for how they treated Sara. Meanwhile, her tormentors are put through hell as they're chained up in the killer's hideout. If Sara raising her rifle at the end is any indication though, she's not going to let them die due to her inaction.

Image via Magnet Releasing

Piggy is a feature realization of Pereda's original short film released in 2018 and her first feature as the sole director and writer behind the camera. Debuting at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and also set to make an appearance at Fantastic Fest, the coming-of-age horror film has so far been a critical darling for its stark depiction of body image fears, bullying, and the consequences that come with it all.

The performances of Pereda's cast have also been a point of praise for the film with Galán a standout as the sullen teen Sara. Starring alongside her are Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro, Camille Aguilar, Jose Pastor, Pilar Castro, Fernando Delgado-Hierro, and Claudia Salas. The film was produced by Merry Colomer with Magnet Releasing distributing.

Piggy will be available in theaters and on-demand on October 14. Check out the haunting new trailer below.