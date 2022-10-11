Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from Magnolia Pictures' upcoming horror feature film Piggy. The Spanish horror film centers around Sara (Laura Galán), a teenage girl who suffers constant bullying from her peers and family due to being overweight. After a particularly harrowing bullying session, the tables get turned when Sara sees her bullies getting kidnapped. Now, she has to make the moral choice of helping the police find them or just remaining quiet.

The exclusive clip shows the turning point in Piggy: The moment that concerned parents start worrying that their kids might have disappeared. Also highlighted by the clip is one of the critiques of the horror feature: How affection can be used as a weapon to manipulate people who have been neglected it their entire lives.

The movie has been almost unanimously praised by critics who caught it in early screenings, and currently sits at a 91% approval at Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has been celebrated not only for its comment on bullying, but also by subverting expectations from the horror genre at every turn, and has been called “an instant horror classic.”

Piggy is written and directed by Carlota Pereda, who adapts the story from her own 2018 short film Cerdita. The horror movie also marks the director’s first solo outing at the helm of a feature film. Before Piggy, Pereda directed TV episodes, short films, and co-directed the horror film The Devil’s Tail. Piggy has made rounds in several film festivals across the world, including the Buenos Aires International Film Festival, Sundance, and it’s currently playing at the Rio International Film Festival.

Aside from Galán, Piggy also features Carmen Machi (Broken Embraces), Claudia Salas (Netflix's Elite), Pilar Castro (Julieta), Fred Tatien (Black Beach), Camille Aguilar (The Mountain Detective), and José Pastor (Al Óleo).

Piggy premieres in theaters and on VOD on October 14.

