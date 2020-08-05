Facebook Messenger

‘Pikmin 3 Deluxe’ Trailer Reveals the Revamped Switch Version with DLC Included

August 5, 2020

pikmin-3-deluxe-trailer-release-date-switch

If you have ever thought to yourself, “Hey, I really enjoyed Pikmin 3 on the Nintendo Wii U and would love to play an updated version on the new family of Nintendo Switch systems!”, well, today is a very specifically good day for you!

Nintendo just announced that Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a revamped and updated version of the 2013 title, will be coming to the Switch this Fall, available on October 30th. It’ll include all the content you know and love from the cutesy franchise that started way back in 2001, along with some updated goodies. Not only will you get some a variety of challenges with new difficulty modes, you’ll also get to venture out on all-new side quests. And just in case you were worried that the original game’s DLC wouldn’t be included here, fret not; it will be!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Grow a squad of adorable Pikmin and save your planet!

 

Command a capable crop of five different types of tiny, plant-like Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and more in the deluxe edition of this plucky adventure for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Check out Nintendo’s reveal of the Pikmin 3 Deluxe trailer below:

