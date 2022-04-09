Though the series first aired 12 years ago (and the book it’s based on debuted another 21 years before that), The Pillars of the Earth stands strong in 2022. The Starz eight-part miniseries is a solid work of period drama translated from Ken Follett's sprawling novel of the same name. A combination of history lesson and HBO drama, it's an exploration of 12th-century events with much more modern sensibilities.

At the time of its release, Pillars was a departure from the network’s other contemporary success, the sexy bloodbath that is Spartacus: Blood and Sand. While the shows share some themes (namely sex and power), Pillars holds more formal features in common with nuanced epics to come, like Game of Thrones. Commended for its high production value and handling of multiple, complicated storylines, Pillars also offers plenty of salacious details—beheaded fathers and incestuous relationships, to name a few. But unlike the bloodshed in Spartacus and the glamour of The Tudors, these details are mostly functional, primarily in service of plot and character development.

When the series opens, the year is 1120. Anarchy reigns in England following the death of King Henry I. While Princess Maud (Allison Pill) and Stephen (Tony Curran), Henry I’s nephew and ostensible male heir, fight for control of the throne, Bishop Waleran Bigod (Ian McShane) uses a new cathedral as leverage in his own effort to seize power. The construction of the cathedral in the fictional town of Kingsbridge is the heart of the story, facilitating the series’ major thematic explorations of religion, gender roles, sexuality, and, most generally, morality. Though most of its characters do fall fairly clearly into the overarching categories of “good” or “evil,” The Pillars of the Earth offers something other than praise for the good Christians and condemnation for the devilishly self-interested. The show spends more time illustrating and exploring the nature of devotion than it does making any claims about its correct objects.

For one, Pillars portrays the Catholic Church as deeply and incontrovertibly corrupted, a bold move for its time. Bishop Waleran is a ruthless gatekeeper, protected from any wrong-doing by his purported piousness, the clergy’s dedication, and the masses’ superstitions. While an argument can be made that Bishop Waleran Bigod is (despite his name) a rather one-note villain, McShane is still quite convincing and compelling as a self-flagellating zealot. In a way, Waleran does seem religious: he worships control.

Opposite Bishop Waleran we have dedicated monks like Prior Philip of Kingsbridge (Matthew Macfadyen, more recently of HBO’s Succession), who is initially dumbfounded by Walerna's blatant schematics. To get what he wants—what he believes in—Philip must awaken to the grim reality of the institution (and the master) he serves. As Philip experiences Waleran’s successive betrayals, his blind loyalty is challenged, and he’s forced to reassess his own beliefs. Rather like Tom Wambsgans with his small rebellions in Succession, Philip becomes a bit of a politician himself. He realizes bad behavior might need to be met with, well, more bad behavior. In effect, Pillars suggests that piousness is always something of a facade, and faith is something entirely less rigid.

Indeed, norms tend to crumble in The Pillars of the Earth. For example: Tom the Builder (Rupert Sewell), the engine behind the cathedral-building operation, is a principled man of God, but following the sudden death of his wife, he finds himself taken with Ellen—a mysterious, witchy woman (Natalia Wörner). Ellen is clearly not a believer with a capital B, but Wörner imbues her with a combination of irreverence, empathy, and earthy sensuality that Tom can’t resist. Again, love and faith transmute from ideas sanctioned by the church to accommodate more practical and urgent realities.

In general, Pillars has a strong opinion on women’s roles that reflect more contemporary (if reductive) sensibilities. In addition to the crafty Ellen and the manipulative Regan Hamleigh (Sarah Parish), there’s Lady Aliena of Shiring, who is played with plenty of pluck and playfulness by Hayley Atwell. Once the daughter of a duke, Aliena must descend into the world of common women when her birthright is taken by force. The power dynamics shift—having just recently asked for Aliena’s hand in marriage, William Hamleigh (David Oakes) rapes her after he seizes Shiring—but Aliena is stubborn, and she insists they shift back. Aliena is unflappable in the face of gendered violence and misfortune; she becomes a shrewd and successful businesswoman, providing the money that supports her brother’s successful knighthood. Yes, she looks noble compared to the Hamleighs and Bishop Waleran, but it’s interesting to note that she can hardly be described as selfless, or any other Christian adjective. She’s always acting on a deeply personal agenda, and that’s just fine.

Pillars has something to say about masculinity, too. Ellen’s son Jack (a defining role for Eddie Redmayne, at the time a newly-minted Tony winner) is a soft-spoken, self-taught sculptor whom Tom gladly takes on as an apprentice. Redmayne’s Jack stands in stark contrast with Tom’s biological son and original apprentice, Alfred (Liam Garrigan), who proves to be a solipsistic and pouty brute. (Garrigan’s intense stare and slack facial expressions create a simultaneously menacing and incompetent attitude). The two young men are repeatedly at odds, and their conflicts over Tom, Aliena, and the cathedral are central to Jack’s growth—and Albert’s demise. After Tom’s death and Alfred’s failure, it’s Jack who ends up providing the successful artistic direction for the cathedral. In a show that identifies its bad men via sexual depravity and murderousness, it is heartening, if a bit predictable, that sensitive Jack wins the day with his artistic integrity and pure love.

Like Game of Thrones, which would debut a year later, The Pillars of the Earth complicates basic moral binaries to tell a more relatable and emotional story. It owes a lot of its appeal to its casting, and its actors’ nuanced performances. Though it plays with lofty notions of church and state, Pillars is, for the most part, not so high-minded. It’s a timeless drama about love and devotion that still intrigues.

