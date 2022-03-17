Apple TV+ released today the trailer for Pinecone & Pony, an upcoming animated series hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films. The series is inspired by the book The Princess and the Pony by best-selling author Kate Beaton and follows the adventures of a young girl who dreams about becoming a fierce warrior.

In Beaton’s original book, Pinecone asks for a warhorse as her birthday present but instead gets a pony. At first, the girl is upset, but she soon finds that the Pony has some very special talents that can help her become victorious even without direct conflict. The Pinecone & Pony trailer doesn’t reveal how the duo ends up together on the series adaptation, but the series version of Pinecone will indeed be an untamed girl who never backs away from danger. As for Pony, he’s as cute as a pony can be, which sometimes gets in the way of Pinecone’s adventurous intentions.

Even if they have their differences, Pinecone and Pony will get entangled in many adventures in the medieval world of the series. The trailer already shows that, during the eight episodes of the first season, the duo of friends will have to face trolls, giants, and a dangerous rope bridge atop a valley. There’s even a glimpse of a green dragon in the trailer, teasing the wild encounters Pinecone and Pony will get to live through on Season 1.

Pinecone & Pony is just the latest addition to Apple TV+’s expansive lineup dedicated to family-friendly content. Last week, the second season of The Snoopy Show became available on the streaming service, while Season 2 of the acclaimed animation Stillwater will be released tomorrow. On top of that, Apple TV+ is becoming the home of the entire Peanuts franchise, and the company has also brought back beloved franchises such as Fraggle Rock. So, it’s safe to say Apple TV+ is doing commendable work in becoming one of the main competitors in the streaming market for families who want quality content to entertain their children.

Pinecone & Pony’s voice cast includes Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon, and Viola Abley. The series is produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Other executive producers include Beaton, Christina Piovesan, and Mackenzie Lush.

Pinecone & Pony premieres on Applet TV+ on Friday, April 8. Check out the new trailer below.

