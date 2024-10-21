Noot Noot! A new Pingu animated series is in the works at Aardman and Mattel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming project that will mark the return of the popular titular character will be aimed at the entire family, with both children and adults finding some value in the story. It's been far too long since the last time Pingu delighted audiences with his adventures. The two companies were eager to work together. Mattel's catalog of intellectual property and Aardman's history of emotional animated productions come together in order to bring Pingu back to the screen.

Pingu's return has been expected for quite some time. The character made his debut in the television series that premiered in 1990, marking an entire generation of children with his catchphrase and unique sense of humor. The original Pingu lasted for four seasons. The title would eventually be revived in a production that lasted for two more seasons. But that would mark the end of an era, with Pingu going away for a while. Taking into account how Bob the Builder, Masters of the Universe, and other cartoon stars from the past are getting current time in the spotlight, it was only a matter of time before someone developed a new Pingu series.

Pingu will only be one of the projects Mattel has in development when it comes to both film and television. The company is taking its extensive catalog of intellectual property and attempting to turn plenty of these toys into franchise hits. When Barbie earned over $1 billion at the global box office last year, Mattel was ready to get to work on their other toys in order to reach that level of success once again. Movies based on Hot Wheels and View-Master are currently in the works at the company.

What's Next for Aardman?

Image via CBeebies

Pingu will give Aardman the opportunity to work with yet another easily recognizable character, but the studio is also hard at work with other productions that will get to the heart of younger audiences. The studio is currently promoting Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The film will mark the return of Feathers McGraw, the evil penguin who hasn't been seen alongside the titular characters in a very long time. After the evil penguin reveals his evil plan, Aardman will move on towards one of the kindest penguins in the history of television, Pingu.

A release date for the new Pingu television series has not yet been announced by Aardman. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.