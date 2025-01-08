The beloved, mischievous penguin Pingu is officially sliding back into our hearts. Aardman Animations, the stop-motion powerhouse behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, is partnering with Mattel to breathe new life into the beloved character through a brand-new stop-motion 3D animated series, and we've just found out a bit more about it. The new Pingu series will bring audiences back to the snowy South Pole, following the mischievous penguin’s adventures alongside his mom, dad, little sister Pinga, and a host of quirky friends.

Collider's Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Aardman legends Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, who revealed how the project came to be, their creative approach, and what fans can expect from the reboot. Aardman’s upcoming Pingu series will take inspiration from Mattel’s iconic penguin, renowned for his cheeky charm, temper tantrums, slapstick humour, and appeal to everyone who has a pulse. Speaking to Collider, Crossingham explained how the partnership came to be:

If you are aware of a character called Pingu that was around for many years, the rights holders of that intellectual property — I don't like calling it an intellectual property; it's an ugly thing — the owners of Pingu came to Aardman and said, “Would you resurrect Pingu for us?” So we'll be going to production on, as well, through Aardman. It's a preschool television series, and it's called Clash of the Penguins.

The original Pingu, first created in the 1980s, became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its playful humour and the unique, universally understood “Penguinese” language. Over the years, Pingu has gained even more traction as a social media sensation, with viral clips and memes cementing his status as a pop culture icon. The chance for more memes about furious penguins doing arts and crafts is the best news the world needs right now.

Why Are Aardman Making a New 'Pingu'?

When the collaboration was announced, Aardman and Mattel released a statement discussing the appeal of the little penguin.

“At Aardman, we love collaborating with IP that shares our commitment to humour, charm and great storytelling,” said Sarah Cox, Chief Creative Director of Aardman. “From our earliest conversations with Mattel, we felt an immediate and strong connection in our shared love of Pingu, the authentic appeal of the original IP, and comedy that transcends language barriers to speak to audiences everywhere. Aardman and Pingu is such a natural and enticing combination. The charm of the stop-frame animation along with the quirky irreverence and character-driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our creative approach. There are so many stories yet to tell, we can’t wait to get started.”

“When we set out to bring Pingu back, partnering with the top-tier creative team at Aardman was a must,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer of Mattel. “With Aardman’s stop-motion magic and Pingu’s universal charm that has made him a social media hit, we are excited to create fresh snow-filled stories about our favorite penguin that are sure to warm hearts worldwide.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is available to watch on Netflix.

