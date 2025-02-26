Pink Floyd fans will soon get to relive an iconic moment from the band’s illustrious career. Back in 1971, before the release of their breakthrough eighth studio album Dark Side of the Moon, the band performed in the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy. This legendary performance was the first live concert to ever take place at Pompeii. Though there was no audience at the time, Pink Floyd performed songs like “Echoes,” “A Saucerful of Secrets,” and “One of These Days,” all of which are now considered fan favorites. This performance was the subject of the 1972 documentary film Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII. In April, the film will be re-released in theaters, digitally remastered in 4K.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, directed by Adrian Maben, contains day and night footage of the amphitheatre, emphasizing the magic of the band's performances. Additionally, fans will also see behind-the-scenes footage of the making of The Dark Side of the Moon album at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Restoration Process Of Pink Floyd At Pompeii

Image via Sony Music

The documentary was restored from 35mm film footage, which was discovered in five cans from Pink Floyd’s archives. The restoration project was led by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd.

“Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment,” said Topham in a statement. “The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after.”

The original footage was scanned in 4K, with every frame meticulously reviewed and repaired. Colors were enhanced and minimal graining adjustments were made. In addition to restored footage, Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII will also contain refreshed sound mixed by Steven Wilson in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos.

“Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favorite band,” said Wilson in a statement. “They are my ‘Beatles,’ deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomize the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honor to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could've been filmed yesterday.”

The newly restored documentary will be accompanied by a live album set for release by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music, on CD, Digital Audio, and for the very first time in Dolby Atmos, and on vinyl.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII will return to select theaters and IMAX beginning Thursday, April 24. Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, March 6 via the band’s official website. The accompanying album will arrive on Friday, May 2.

