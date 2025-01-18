When it comes to infamous incompetent detectives, French Inspector Jacques Clouseau undoubtedly ranks high on the list, with his questionable French accent and penchant for slapstick. But no matter his methods and skill set, or lack thereof, he always managed to solve the case, sometimes accidentally. The result is the Pink Panther franchise, one of the best and most beloved comedy series to this day, with a total of 11 films, including reboots, five of which starred beloved comedic actor Peter Sellers as Clouseau. Another reboot is in the works, this time starring Eddie Murphy.

The Pink Panther films remain beloved comedies to this day, decades after the originals were made and nearly 20 years after they were rebooted. Still, there's a stark contrast in quality between its best and worst offerings. Although some films featured a different director and star, the franchise was at its best, with director Blake Edwards at the helm and Peter Sellers starring as Clouseau. This list will rank all eleven live-action Pink Panther movies based on how funny they are, their place in the saga's legacy, and their overall quality.

11 'Son of Pink the Panther' (1993)

Directed by Blake Edwards

In Son of the Pink Panther, after Princess Yasmin (Debrah Farentino) of the kingdom of Lugash is kidnapped by Hans Zarba (Robert Davi), Commissioner Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) is sent to Nice, France, to supervise her rescue mission. It is there he meets Jacques Gambrelli (Roberto Benigni), who is remarkably similar to his old nemesis, Clouseau, and turns out to be his son. It is the ninth and final film of the original Pink Panther series.

Although a few of the Pink Panther films don’t star Sellers, Son of the Pink Panther is perhaps the one where his absence is felt the most. Continuing the franchise with Clouseau’s son is an interesting premise, but it just doesn’t work despite Benigni's committed performance. The film’s main appeal was nostalgia, but the franchise was better left alone at that point. And it was... for thirteen years, anyway.

10 'Inspector Clouseau' (1968)

Directed by Bud Yorkin

In Inspector Clouseau, Clouseau, now played by Alan Arkin, is on the case after the British Prime Minister taps him to investigate a string of bank robberies across Europe. The stolen money is then used to fund organized crime, and the whole operation seems to be linked to a dirty cop within Scotland Yard. Inspector Clouseau is the third Pink Panther film.

Arkin has wonderful comedic timing, but the biggest problem with Inspector Clouseau is its script. It just does not compare to any of the Pink Panther movies starring Sellers, who opted not to return after A Shot in the Dark due to tension behind the scenes with Edwards. Sellers did ultimately step back into the role, however, in Return of the Pink Panther, reducing Inspector Clouseau to a bizarre and often disregarded afterthought in the grand scope of the series.

9 'The Pink Panther 2' (2009)

Directed by Harald Zwart

Clouseau, now played by the hilarious Steve Martin, teams up with a team of international detectives in The Pink Panther 2—the problem is they’re just as inept as he is. After being assembled by the French government, the group is tasked with tracking down a high-profile thief called “The Tornado,” whose specialty is stealing historical artifacts. Among the items he steals, of course, is the infamous Pink Panther diamond.

The 2006 reboot of The Pink Panther was financially successful enough to earn this sequel despite lukewarm reviews. Although it has some funny moments and the group of detectives is fun to watch, The Pink Panther 2 largely feels like a rehash of the previous film—a problem the franchise also faced when Sellers was still involved. It ignores what little strengths it does have, mainly the ever-enchanting star at its center.

8 'Trail of the Pink Panther' (1982)

Directed by Blake Edwards

In Trail of the Pink Panther, Clouseau is missing, and journalist Marie Jouvet (Joanna Lumley) tries to uncover what happened to him by interviewing the people who knew him best—such as his senile father (Richard Mulligan). The film includes clips and outtakes of Sellers’ previous performances as Clouseau. It’s also the seventh Pink Panther film and the first after Sellers’ death from a heart attack.

Trail of the Pink Panther features previously unseen footage of Sellers as Clouseau and is considered a tribute to him. Although it comes up short as a Pink Panther movie—it largely feels like a clip-show compilation cashing in on Sellers’ death as opposed to serving as a tribute—it does feature some great moments from Herbert Lom as Dreyfus. His unbridled glee at learning of Clouseau’s apparent death is a hilarious, albeit slightly morbid, highlight of the series.

7 'The Pink Panther' (2006)

Directed by Shawn Levy

The Pink Panther was rebooted in 2006, thirteen years after the final movie. Steve Martin takes over the role of Clouseau as the inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach, played by an against-type Jason Statham. Of course, Ckouseau once again attempts to track down the infamous Pink Panther diamond, which was part of the coach’s ring and is missing yet again. The film is the tenth in the franchise.

Martin is a good choice to take on the role of Clouseau—his facial expressions and absurd accent are great—but Sellers remains unmatched. Still, though, The Pink Panther is an entertaining and quite serviceable reboot, with some truly funny bits, as well as some fun references to the previous films fans will pick out easily. The film is also a great introduction to the franchise for younger fans, even if some of the humor borders on the stupid.

6 'Curse of the Pink Panther' (1983)

Directed Blake Edwards

After Clouseau (Roger Moore) goes missing in Curse of the Pink Panther, Clifton Sleigh (Ted Wass), a New York police officer, is tasked with finding him. However, he is only chosen because he’s just as inept and unlikely to actually find the infamously incompetent inspector. While trying to track Clouseau, Sleigh encounters a number of people from Clouseau’s past, including jewel thief Charles Litton (David Niven).

Curse of the Pink Panther was an attempt to reboot the series with Sleigh taking over as a different incompetent detective, but no one could compare to Sellers. Still, Curse of the Pink Panther does feature some nice moments—including Moore as Clouseau in a cameo. Moreover, throwbacks to the previous movies, like Niven’s return as Charles, are just not enough to live up to the quality of the earlier films.

5 'Revenge of the Pink Panther' (1978)

Directed by Blake Edwards