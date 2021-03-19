Amazon has announced that the new documentary Pink: All I Know So Far will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 21. The documentary follows award-winning performer Pink as she launches her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour and juxtaposes her celebrity presence with her personal life as a wife and mother.

Pink also announced the documentary's impending May premiere on her Instagram on Thursday, sharing with her followers, "MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too. Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium."

Per Amazon's release on the upcoming doc, Michael Gracey — the man behind the elaborate song-and-dance-splendor The Greatest Showman — directed the film, so it shouldn't be short on pizazz. The documentary will also mix behind-the-scenes interviews with footage from the road to capture the pop star's essence and treat audiences to a glimpse of the woman behind the star. Isabella and Gracey Parish produced Pink: All I Know So Far in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.

Following in Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes' footsteps, Pink is the latest pop star to announce a documentary, and her career more than warrants the cinematic treatment. To date, Pink has snagged 15 Grammy nominations and three wins for "Imagine," "Trouble," and "Lady Marmalade," and she has had 15 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her most recent album, Hurts 2B Human was her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Pink remains at the top of her game, traversing pop, rock, R&B, and electronic dance music with ease — all while performing death-defying, high-flying trapeze acts for live audiences. And, let’s not forget she is an ambassador for UNICEF. From the grungy girl who used to "fight a war against the mirror" to the tough rocker who now sings vulnerably about love and trauma, Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades. Pink has released eight studio albums so far, and fans will, at last, get to peek behind the music this May.

Pink: All I Know So Far will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21. Check out the official synopsis and poster below.

'P!NK: All I Know So Far', featuring international superstar P!NK, will launch globally on Friday, May 21 exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. Join award-winning performer and musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey ('The Greatest Showman') gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

