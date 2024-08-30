When you think of classic Warner Brothers cartoons, the first thing that comes to mind are The Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, DC Comics' wide-range of animated programs and The Animaniacs. However, one of the more underrated shows of the mid-90s was the latter’s spin-off series Pinky and the Brain. Even though it's been almost three decades since this diabolical series ended, it still has a stranglehold on pop-culture. Case in point, this week Pinky and the Brain was among the top-rented series.

More specifically, Pinky and the Brain landed on iTunes’ Top 10 rented shows for the week of August 30th in the number 10 spot. If that wasn’t impressive enough, this list isn’t exclusive to animation and is the only animated series on this list. It ranked among some of the most popular series of today, like House of the Dragon, Yellowstone and Young Sheldon, alongside all-time favorites like Gilmore Girls. A fun fact about this series is it was produced by Steven Spielberg. Pinky and the Brain and Animaniacs was one of the rare times the Jurassic Park and Jaws director produced a TV series. That might have something to do with its resurgence in the charts as new generations of younger viewers discover it or this rightful positioning only further cements the series as the cult classic it is.

What’s ‘Pinky and the Brain’ About?

After debuting as wacky side characters in Animaniacs (a Looney Tunes spin-off), this spin-off put this lovable pair of enhanced lab rats front and center. The premise was pretty straight forward. Every episode followed Pinky, the goofy sidekick with a heart of gold, and Brain, the literal brains of the operation, as they came up with a “foolproof” scheme to take over the world. They never do, as the duo always find a way to get in each other’s way. Usually, the only thing truly sinister about this series is how addictive its theme song is. Like a lot of the different WB cartoons at the time, there were a ton of references to the larger pop-culture world. This initial series ran for 65 episodes (4 seasons) over the course of three years, from 1995 to 1998. While Pinky and the Brain would get another series in the late 90s and appear in additional shorts in the years since, this initial spin-off is what this evil pair is most remembered for. If you love the Looney Tunes-style of slapstick humor, Pinky and the Brain should be the next series on your watchlist.

Pinky and the Brain isn’t currently on streaming, but the series can be rented on most major paid VOD services, like the iTunes Store/Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. The characters also appeared in the recent Animaniacs revival on Hulu, which can be streamed on that popular platform.