With Disney+ Day in full swing, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake debuting on the streaming platform, a brand-new featurette has been released, which features a deeper insight into the new film as they remind viewers about honoring the roots of the animated classic.

The featurette features prominent actors from the movie, such as Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Evans, as they compliment the remake for honoring the legacy of the original film. The comparison between the two renditions is further added by overlaying scenes from the live-action and animated film in sync with each other. Showing the footage of the animated counterpart does a good at reminding audiences of the iconic imagery from the classic story they grew up with.

Director Robert Zemeckis (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) also appears in the featurette and recollects his first time watching Pinocchio as an early childhood memory. With the new featurette leaning heavily into nostalgia, it reflects a common trend with the current wave of live-action Disney remakes as they attempt to capitalize on the audience's childhood memories of when they grew up with the classic animated features of Disney's catalog.

Image via Disney

Pinocchio, now available for audiences to stream on Disney+, has received a mixed-to-negative response from critics with several criticizing the film for adding nothing to the original story and its occasional off-putting nature. Audience reception toward the film appears to reflect the critical response as Pinocchio currently holds a 47% audience rating alongside a 32% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, a stark contrast to the original's perfect 100% rating.

Despite its critical response, live-action Disney remakes are still coming full steam ahead, with several currently in production and development. Currently slated for next year is a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey (Grown-ish) as Ariel, and will receive a theatrical release on May 26, 2023. Also in production is Snow White, which will star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the lead role opposite Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). Similar to Pinocchio, a live-action remake of Peter Pan, titled Peter & Wendy, will be coming exclusively to Disney+ on an undetermined date.

Later this year, director Guillermo del Toro will bring another rendition of the classic story to life in the form of stop-motion animation. The film has no official release date set yet, but it is expected to debut this December on Netflix.

Pinocchio is now streaming on Disney+. Check out the brand-new featurette for the film below: