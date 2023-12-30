The Big Picture Pinocchio explores the theme of temptations and the consequences of giving in to them, making it a unique and thought-provoking animated film.

The animation in Pinocchio is a milestone for the movie industry, with vivid and detailed visuals that bring the story to life.

The timeless story and memorable characters of Pinocchio ensure its enduring popularity and status as a captivating film.

With the success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Disney had popularized an entirely new method of storytelling through animated feature films. In the process, the studio had also set itself a mountain of expectations. Many deemed the movie a benchmark for cinema that would allow boundless imagination to unfold on screen, while others still viewed animated movies as lower form entertainment unfit to appear in the same category as live-action movies. With its second release, Pinocchio (1940), however, the studio truly outdid itself, winning two Academy Awards, and proving once and for all that animated movies aren't just a fad but a precious and lasting art form. Its legacy has been kept alive through its easily recognizable characters, a moving tale on wanting to become real, and an unforgettable lesson against lying. More than eight decades after its release, Pinocchio still holds up as a captivating movie with a perfect record, accruing an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes out of 62 critics' reviews.

Pinocchio A living puppet, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy. Release Date February 23, 1940 Director Hamilton Luske , Ben Sharpsteen Cast Mel Blanc , Don Brodie , Walter Catlett , Marion Darlington , Frankie Darro , Cliff Edwards Rating G Runtime 88 Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Adventure , Drama , Family , Fantasy Writers Carlo Collodi , Ted Sears , Otto Englander , Webb Smith , William Cottrell , Joseph Sabo Studio Walt Disney Pictures Tagline All The Magic Of Snow White - Yet so excitingly different!

What Is 'Pinocchio' About?

Close

The way Pinocchio is parodied and referenced in pop culture, you’d be forgiven to think that the nose-grows-when-he-lies bit is central to the story. Curiously though, the movie only briefly fidgets with the concept for a few minutes and then forgets it entirely. It’s anyone’s guess as to why it’s the elongated nose that people most associate with the wooden boy, but the act of lying isn’t even the movie’s core interest. Pinocchio is more interested in the fascinating, but much less explored, topic of temptations. There have been only a few movies that truly meditate on temptations and the consequences of falling into them, but Pinocchio does it so well that there is little left to be wanted.

More than two-thirds of the movie allows itself to meander through life’s endless temptations using a naive and susceptible protagonist. Early on in the movie, Pinocchio (Dickie Jones) gets tempted to skip school and seek an easy path to success by the ironically named Mr. Honest John (Walter Catlett). Pinocchio responds to this situation with no resistance at all, even after his conscience, Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards), advises him to forgo the offer. Of course, he later ends up paying the price for his misjudgment - getting caged inside a horse carriage by a psychotic puppeteer. But a more frightening consequence for Pinocchio is confessing his mistakes to the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable), who is feared only out of the sheer respect and admiration she commands. Anyone who’s had to come clean about a mess they’ve made to a revered, authoritative figure understands just how difficult it is. Thus, Pinocchio gets tempted to lie, which leads us to the iconic nose-growing scene. The Blue Fairy ultimately lets him off with cautionary advice against lying - “A lie keeps growing and growing until it's as plain as the nose on your face.”

But as soon as Pinocchio gets out of this pickle, he gets tricked by Honest John yet again, and before he knows it, he’s in a coach with a bunch of mischievous boys getting sent off to Pleasure Island. Yet again, Pinocchio gets tempted to indulge in his vices inside the island, as he smokes and drinks. But the Pleasure Island hides a disturbing truth behind its jolly exterior, that it turns little boys into donkeys and ships them off to labor. There is a very disturbing scene in the movie when we learn that the earlier-seen boys have transformed into donkeys, but the movie doesn’t let us dwell too much on it. Our attention is quickly drawn towards Pinocchio’s anxious escape from the island. Even when Pinocchio makes these obviously bad choices, we don’t really dislike him because the whole, clever point of the character is that he doesn’t know any better; he isn’t a real boy. Up until the final act of the movie, he’s just ushered around by other people, from the theater to the pleasure island, without really affecting the plot himself. These are the trials and tribulations he goes through in the journey to becoming real. So, when he finally makes the conscious, selfless decision to go down to the bottom of the ocean and rescue Mr. Geppetto (Christian Rub), it feels powerful, a worthy payoff.

'Pinocchio' Has 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Many critics have sung high praises of Pinocchio for its fantastic animation, which was considered nothing less than a milestone for the movie industry as a whole. Disney had shown the boundless potential of animated storytelling through Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but with Pinocchio, there was a sense that the studio had mastered its craft. Pinocchio’s world feels more vivid and detailed than that of Snow White’s. Consider the former’s final act, the lengthy sequence where Pinocchio tries to rescue his father from Monstro, the gigantic sperm whale. The intricate animation of it makes us feel the weight of the whale and the wetness of the water. We become aware of the immediate danger of the surroundings and the lurking antagonist. Apart from the worldbuilding, Pinocchio also excels in its characters, each of whom is so easily distinguishable by their unique designs and movements. A review from The Hollywood Reporter calls Pinocchio a milestone as Disney had “achieved a third-dimensional sense and depth which sets a new standard.”

A part of the movie’s charm derives from the fact that it’s able to tell a wholesome story for kids while also tugging at the hearts and intellects of adults; The Film Daily attests that Pinocchio will “charm children of all ages from 6 to 60 -- and over.” To be sure, the movie has its innocent and slapstick humor, but it also has wisecracking moments such as when Jiminy casually says, “What does an actor want with a conscience anyway?” The titular character himself is too naive and yet impossible to dislike because of how relatable his flaws are. Many of us, as kids or adults, have been tempted to make regrettable life choices against the advice of our parental figures. The trusted friend, Jiminy Cricket, is perhaps Disney’s best character, whose act the great Roger Ebert considers “one of the greatest moments in the history of animation.” The movie’s villains - Honest John and The Coachman - are unique in the sense that they aren’t meant to be killed but rather defeated through the sheer power of will and restraint.

If a movie has endured the decades as gracefully as this one, it’s unlikely to ever fade away from the collective consciousness. Pinocchio remains a beautiful movie to date, and its timeless story filled with memorable characters ascribes it an almost Peter Pan-esque sense of childlike immortality. You can't imagine the character growing up, and neither can you help feeling like a kid while watching it.

Pinocchio is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+