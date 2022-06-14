Guillermo del Toro had previously promised to unveil the first look at his anticipated stop-motion Pinocchio and he has finally delivered on that promise. These first revelations from the classic tale were revealed at the Annecy Animation Festival in France. Pinocchio had been announced in 2018 but, in the times that followed, has had to endure several delays.

For the first look at this reimagined classic character, del Toro in an interview with Vanity Fair offers several images to feast upon. In these images, del Toro tries to explain how he has drifted from what might be considered the acceptable norms as regards the wooden boy and his story. Del Toro sees similarities between Pinocchio and Frankenstein, and he brings that to the story, saying, “They are both about a child that is thrown into the world. They are both created by a father who then expects them to figure out what’s good, what’s bad, the ethics, the morals, love, life, and essentials, on their own.” There is also a shift from Pinocchio having a desire to be a “real boy” with the creator leaning towards acting out those intentions rather than just mere wishes.

This adaptation is one that del Toro has wanted to bring to life for the past fifteen years, and he directs this piece alongside Mark Gustafson. The voiceover cast includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Ron Perlman as Mangiafuoco, and Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick.

Unlike other adaptations of the story, del Toro’s work does not take place in a fantasy world but is set in Italy during the rise of dictators and fascism between the two World Wars. In a time when ‘citizens behaved with almost puppet-like faithfulness” as described by del Toro, the wooden boy is different. His virtue is one of disobedience while others fall in line. There is a new vision of how the tale is being told in this new adaptation. We will have fewer magical talking creatures and the world in which everything all plays out will be as close to the real world as possible. There would be numerous takes on father-son relationships in del Toro’s Pinocchio. In the upcoming film, the woodcarver, Geppetto, is distraught at the death of his son Carlo, but the arrival of Pinocchio, though he does not realize it at the beginning helps to fill the void that has been left.

Pinocchio is set to be released this December.