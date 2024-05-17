The Big Picture Unstrung, the new R-rated Pinocchio film, will feature practical effects and a dark, twisted take on the classic story.

The success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey spawned the 'Poohniverse,' a new horror franchise with twisted childhood characters.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will bring together iconic figures like Pinocchio and Tinkerbell for a crossover event.

Strap in, another of your favorite childhood characters is receiving the horror treatment. As reported by Variety, exclusive details have been officially released for Pinocchio: Unstrung, which is currently selling in Cannes via Premiere Entertainment. Helmed once again by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Unstrung will feature an emphasis on practical effects over CGI, with the central villain portrayed by a practical doll in a cinematic landscape where VFX is so often relied upon. Animatronics and puppetry will be supplied by Todd Masters of MastersFx, with the Prosthetics Studio adding Unstrung to their long list of projects which includes the likes of Harry Potter and Star Wars.

With filming slated to begin in September and a release date of next January already suggested, Unstrung is officially full speed ahead. As cited on Variety, Frake-Waterfield has discussed his intentions for the project, saying: "This will be an extremely unique and R-rated depiction of Pinocchio. Featuring a high kill count, a subversion of the original story, and lots of practical gore. I’m going to welcome Pinocchio into the Poohniverse with a bang." Variety also stated that "one scene will see Pinnochio wearing the skin of his victim so he can "feel like a real boy".

The 'Poohniverse' Could Be the Next Big Horror Franchise

Close

Released in 2023 to an unsuspecting audience, the Independent British slasher Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey took the fondly remembered children's character and twisted him into a horror novelty act that felt impossible to ignore. Capturing the attention of the world's press, the movie earned a staggering $5.2 million from a budget of just $50,000, proving that the hunger to see A.A. Milne's creation twisted into a bloodthirsty serial killer was rife. This then led to the release of a sequel in March 2024.

Although they wouldn't know it at the time, Blood and Honey would become the first in the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), or the Poohniverse as it is being endearingly referred to by fans. Despite being panned by critics and receiving five Golden Raspberry Awards including for Worst Picture, the Box Office success would be enough to launch a new franchise, with the announcement of "Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble" coming soon after. This Avengers-style crossover would feature famous figures from the worlds of children's media, including the likes of Bambi, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tigger, Piglet, the Mad Hatter, and Sleeping Beauty. The upcoming Pinocchio:Unstrung is truly just the beginning of this ambitious project.

Pinocchio: Unstrung is expected to arrive in theaters in January 2025. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is avaiable to stream on Peacock right now.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. Release Date March 17, 2023 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Nikolai Leon , Maria Taylor , Danielle Ronald , Amber Doig-Thorne Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , A.A. Milne

Watch on Peacock