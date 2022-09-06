With the debut of Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake arriving on Disney+ later this week, two new clips from the film have been released, which offers fans a new rendition of iconic moments from the original animated classic. The first clip features a charming recreation of a scene between Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Jiminy Cricket, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as Pinocchio's nose grows from telling several lies. While the scene recreates the moment of the original film, the Blue Fairy, who witnessed Pinocchio's lies in the animated counterpart, is notably absent in the clip.

The second clip represents another classic moment from the original and features the Blue Fairy, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as she officially knights Jiminy Cricket as Pinocchio's conscience. The scene showcases Erivo's gentle and kind performance as the Blue Fairy, who can be seen with a radiating blue glow similar to her animated counterpart. While echoing the animated classic, the clip also offers a fun critique as it comically questions Jiminy Cricket's morals for sneaking into Gepetto's (Tom Hanks) house.

Initially released in 1940, the original animated Pinocchio remains one of Disney's most critically acclaimed films, with praise often attributed to its groundbreaking animation and engaging storytelling. With the success of several live-action remakes such as The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King, it came as no surprise to many that a Pinocchio adaptation would soon be next. While all the previously mentioned films received theatrical releases, Pinocchio will instead have a streaming debut on Disney+, similar to the Lady and the Tramp remake from 2019. With a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio debuting on Disney+ this week, fans will have the chance to revisit the classic story that taught them what it meant to wish upon a star.

Following the release of Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy is also expected to debut on Disney+ on an unannounced date. Another upcoming project includes a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, which is expected to splash into theaters on May 26, 2023. Following The Little Mermaid, Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), is also set to be released on an undetermined date. Furthermore, Guy Ritchie, who previously helmed the Aladdin remake, will also be bringing Disney's Hercules to the realm of live-action. With several remakes of classic Disney films on the way, fans have a lot to look out for in the next few years.

Pinocchio will be released on Disney+ on September 8. Check out the two official clips from the upcoming film below: