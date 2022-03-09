The first image of the Robert Zemeckis film is going to look very familiar to fans of the classic Disney animated film.

Disney+ is looking to have a big year in 2022 and one of the highly anticipated projects coming out in September is the Robert Zemeckis directed and Tom Hanks starring live-action remake of Pinocchio. We are just 6 months out until the film's release and now Disney has released a first look image that is sure to please long-time fans of the animated classic.

The new image sees Hanks' Geppetto looking at a fresh-looking Pinocchio in his workshop which we can assume is after the puppeteer puts together the iconic character for the first time. This new shot is very simple, but very effective in setting the mood/tone of the film while filling classic Disney Animation fans with endless nostalgic emotions. This looks like a still ripped straight from the 1940 film. Hanks' resemblance to Geppetto in that film is uncanny. He has the staple bushy mustache and all he needs is the character's glasses to complete the look.

Then there is Pinocchio himself who literally looks like Disney threw the cartoon character into a 3D printer and let him become a real boy. That is how painstakingly accurate the famous puppet looks when compared to his animated counterpart. He has his signature yellow and blue hat with its red feather, brown vest, red pants, and blue bow tie. It cannot be said enough how much Pinocchio looks like his classic Disney self and this image hints at the direction of the film. In a world where a lot of the Disney remakes like Beauty and the Beast have gone for the more realistic approach in their art style, Pinocchio appears to be trying to go for a one-to-one re-creation. All in an attempt to capture the magic spirit of the original.

Hanks is one of the best actors of all time and has an insane chameleon-like ability to get lost in his roles. The actor already has the Disney experience of bringing the charm of Walt Disney to life in Saving Mr. Banks and it looks like he will be doing the same joyful thing with Geppetto. Also, with a cast that includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, this film is set up to be one of the most memorable remakes Disney has ever done. On top of that, Luke Evans is playing the evil Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key is Honest John, and Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull which is a new character that has been made for this particular adaptation.

Pinocchio is based on the 1883 Italian children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi which was then made into the 1940s animated film that we all know and love today. This live-action film is co-written by Zemeckis and producer Chris Weitz who also wrote the 2015 Cinderella remake directed by Kenneth Branagh. Pinocchio is set to release on Disney+ this September and you can view the new image down below.

