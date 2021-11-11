During a quarterly financial results investors call, Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Christine M. McCarthy revealed, as part of a questions and answers session, that the new live-action remake of the animated Disney classic Pinocchio will be arriving on Disney+ in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022. This window would see its premiere land somewhere between July and September of 2022.

The live-action Pinocchio has been in the works since 2015, though it has gone through several directors, scripts, and rewrites since it was first announced. Tom Hanks has been attached to the project since early in the process, but officially rejoined the project last year. During the Disney Investor's Day presentation last December, it was revealed that the film would premiere exclusively on the studio's streaming platform.

Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis is helming the film with a script that he co-wrote with producer Chris Weitz, who wrote Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 reboot of Disney’s Cinderella. In the titular role of Pinocchio is Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Flora and Ulysses), with Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the kindly old man who creates Pinocchio, and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, the magical being who fulfills Geppetto's wish and transforms Pinocchio into a real boy. Everyone's favorite cricket, Jiminy Cricket, will be voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Additionally, Luke Evans joined the cast earlier this year as the villainous Coachman, with Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, a new character that has been written for the live-action.

Weitz and his longtime partner Andrew Miano produced Pinocchio via their Depth of Field banner along with Zemeckis' company ImageMovers. Production for the film wrapped earlier this year. An official synopsis and release date have yet to be announced, though it is possible that more information will arrive during Disney+ Day.

