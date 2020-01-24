Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Robert Zemeckis Confirmed to Direct Disney’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’

by      January 24, 2020

 

pinocchio-animated-slice

After making roughly all of the money in the universe off of reboots like Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, Disney isn’t likely to stop the remake train any time soon. The latest of the Mouse House’s animated classics getting the live-action treatment is Pinocchio, with Back to the Future filmmaker Robert Zemeckis on board to co-write and direct.

In case you’ve somehow never seen the movie, Pinocchio tells the story of a wooden puppet who gets brought to life by a fairy and must do good deeds in order to turn into a real boy. The Disney film is somewhat notorious for being a little frightening, in particular the infamous Pleasure Island sequence and the final showdown with the raging whale Monstro. Several live-action versions of the story have been produced over the years (including a truly dreadful version starring a woefully miscast Roberto Benigni), but Disney has the advantage of Jiminy Cricket and “When You Wish Upon a Star”.

the-walk-robert-zemeckis

Image via Sony Pictures

As reported by Variety, Zemeckis will work on a new draft of the screenplay with Chris Weitz, who is also producing alongside Andrew Miano via Depth of Field. There’s no word yet on casting or a possible release date, but I’m personally hoping that the titular wooden puppet will be animated using Zemeckis’ thoroughly disturbing Beowulf technology.

Zemeckis’ next film is a new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway and due in theaters October 9. Meanwhile, Disney’s next live-action remake Mulan releases March 27.

Related Content
Previous Article
The 75 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (January 2020)
Next Article
'Anaconda' Reboot In the Works from 'Snow White and the Huntsman' Writer
Tags

Latest News

Close